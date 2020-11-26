Virtual event to be held as Saudi Arabia’s Neom eyes gaming hub status

Gamers across Saudi Arabia will be given an insight into the industry next month courtesy of the Digital Games Conference Middle East and Africa (DGCMEA), which is launching an exclusive hybrid KSA Edition from December 15-17.

The three-day virtual event is being brought by NEOM under its ambition to become the regional epicentre of the gaming industry as part of the region’s first true media industries hub.

There will be exclusive insights, engaging content, latest reactions from gaming influencers and opportunities to network with industry professionals – including developers, publishers, investors, and opinion leaders – from around the world at DGC Live, KSA Edition.

The packed agenda will celebrate the next generation of gaming, title launches, non-endemic brands and their entry into the gaming industry, the rise of mobile gaming in the region, and offer educational sessions for those looking to launch a career within the gaming ecosystem.

DGCMEA is the knowledge and business gateway for the MENA games industry and ecosystem.

The agenda includes:

Day One – December 15: A look ahead at 2021: Industry trends and product launches.

Day Two – December 16: The Explosion of Mobile Gaming: A spotlight on rise of mobile gaming, as global and regional professionals dissect the opportunities available for emerging talent in the region.

Day Three – December 17: Careers in Gaming: An opportunity for young professionals in the region to gain and share the latest information on the science, art, mechanics and business of making and promoting games in the GCC.