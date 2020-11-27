Gulf nations join hands to drive forward digital economy ambitions

Five countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain, have launched a new initiative aimed at strengthening cooperation across the digital economy.

Senior government officials from Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have launched the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO).

A statement cited by Saudi Press Agency said that the DCO is driven by a vision to “realise a digital future for all by empowering women, youth and entrepreneurs, growing the digital economy, and leapfrogging with innovation”.

“We are joining hands together towards a commitment to drive consensus on digital cooperation to make sure that we seize an opportunity for our youth, our women and our entrepreneurs with the ambition to grow our combined digital economy to $1 trillion in the next 3-5 years,” said Abdullah Amer Al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

“Our future prosperity will depend on the digital economy. But it can only reach its full potential if we are able to make governments work together collectively with businesses, and entrepreneurs so they can survive and thrive, expand their depth into current markets and open doors for everyone into new ones,” he added.

The digital economy is growing in importance globally as nations increase their adoption of remote learning, telemedicine and contactless economic systems to survive and thrive beyond the social and economic impact of Covid-19.

“This is a critical step towards ensuring that our digital economies are innovative and future-proof,” said Ahmad Hanandeh, Jordan’s Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.

“To create sustainable change, we cannot work in silos; this is a collective and global collaboration. This is where our digital journeys intersect and we can learn from and support one another, which will in turn open doors for our youth and sectors to benefit from these efforts.”

Based on its digitally-focused charter, the DCO welcomes participation and guidance from the private sector, international organisations, non-government organisations and the academic world.

Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Bahrain’s Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications said: “Bahrain is pleased to be part of such a dynamic initiative… [we] are confident that the DCO will enable members to respond and adapt in an agile and swift manner to the ever-changing digital scene.”