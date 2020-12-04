Everything you need to know about next week’s GITEX in Dubai

The 40th GITEX Technology Week is set to open next week as the tech world finally resumes in-person interaction at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Running from December 6-10, the show promises to unite international technology visionaries, industry innovators and global investors.

After a year of missed business opportunities, organisers said GITEX will unite all corners of the global technology industry as the only major technology event to go live in 2020.

GITEX Technology Week will host over 1,200 exhibitors, including over 300 start-ups from over 60 countries.

GITEX will also host pavilions from some of the world’s most innovative technological nations, including Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, France, Israel, Italy, Hong Kong, Japan, Nigeria, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and the United States, as well as a conference line-up of more than 350 in-person speakers, who are flying into Dubai from 30 countries.

Internationally recognised technology experts will include maverick hacker, inventor and entrepreneur Pablos Holman and US Secret Service and FBI hacker Bryan Seely while GITEX’s conference agenda will be headlined by legendary actor, writer, and comedian John Cleese, who will discuss strategies for entrepreneurial creativity.

With visitor health and safety being DWTC’s number one priority, organisers said GITEX Technology Week will be hosted in full compliance with Dubai Government regulations, as well as the guidelines of the Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Municipality.

Younus Al Nasser, assistant director general, Smart Dubai Office, said: “We are approaching an unprecedented edition of GITEX Technology Week this year, as we commence amidst a global pandemic. Technology-driven experiences are what have enabled life to continue regardless of any Covid-19 constraints.

“We believe that the role and definition of technology has evolved, and at this GITEX we are keen to share Dubai’s story on how we leveraged technology to combat the pandemic and redesigned city experiences around it. At Smart Dubai, we have worked closely with our government and private sector partners to build a post-COVID-19 world-leading smart city, centered around the happiness of its citizens and residents.”

GITEX aims to serve as an umbrella for the region’s leading technology shows, including GITEX Future Stars, the region’s largest tech start-up event; GISEC, the region’s most renowned cybersecurity conference and exhibition; Future Blockchain Summit, the platform for the transformative technology, as well as the inaugural edition of Marketing Mania, the new platform for brand marketers.

Organisers said the world’s technology giants will have a presence at GITEX, including Microsoft, Dell Technologies, Du, Etisalat, Lenovo, Honeywell, IBM, Red Hat, Avaya and Huawei.

GITEX will also host over 200 of the world’s most influential technology investors, including EBAN (Belgium), MODUS Capital (USA), 500 Startups (Egypt) and MENA Tech Fund (United Kingdom), while for the first time, Israel will bring 40 exhibiting companies across big tech, startups, cybersecurity, telecoms and mobility.

GITEX will also showcase the technological progress of a range of UAE Government entities who are leading the country’s digital economy transformation, including Smart Dubai, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Abu Dhabi Government, Dubai Police and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority. In addition, the event will feature the presence of Ajman Government, the Fujairah Government and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior.

The conference agenda will feature over 280 hours of content covering verticals such as digital marketing, smart cities and IoT, renowned entrepreneurs will share their experience with aspiring start-ups.

Trixie LohMirmand, executive vice president, Events Management, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “It is vital that the global technology industry now works together in order to build smart ways of working and living in the post-Covid world.

“GITEX Technology Week has already built a stellar reputation over the past four decades as the definitive global platform of the greatest minds in technology, international business leaders in the industry and rising stars from the tech ecosystem. The support we have received from the government, private sector and the global community has been a testament to GITEX’s engagement with the global technology community to reshape the world.”

Admission to GITEX Technology Week is by advanced online registration only. There will be no on-site registration, ticket sales or badge issuance.