Kerala Startup Mission eyes funding deals at Dubai’s GITEX 2020

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is looking to strike big deals next week at the GITEX Technology Week in Dubai despite having a scaled-down participation due to Covid-related protocols and restrictions.

A senior executive told Arabian Business that this year’s KSUM delegation for the international tech event will comprise six scaled-up ventures in diverse fields, compared to 18 start-ups last year.

KSUM, a government-backed body in India mentoring bright and enterprising minds to set up start-ups, however, is looking to strike more business and funding deals for the participating ventures from a host of business meetings lined up on the sidelines of the event.

“Though our participation will be a scaled-down one this year in terms of the number of participants, this will allow us to focus more on exploring several opportunities – both business and funding deals – for each participating venture,” Ashok Kurian (pictured below), head of business development and incubation at KSUM, told Arabian Business.

Among the international organisations and government bodies it has already secured for B2B meetings are Business France, a French government agency for international investment, and the Bahrain Economic Development Board, which assists overseas ventures to invest and set up operations in the country.

The 5-day annual GITEX Technology expo at Dubai’s World Trade Centre will commence on Sunday.

The KSUM mentored start-ups selected to participate in this year’s tech expo are Tuttifrutti Interactive, Practical Learning and Communication Solutions, Dreemzrock Ventures, Inker Robotic Solutions, Alzone Software and Machbee.

“Besides displaying their products and solutions, these ventures will mainly be trying for market access and investor-connect in the Middle East,” Kurian said.

“We are also in talks with several other leading companies and government organisations in the UAE and the larger GCC region to explore and bag vendor deals for some of the participating ventures,” Kurian said.

Kurian said since the participating ventures this year are already scaled-up ones, the prospects for them securing big business deals and funding opportunities could be very high.

“With innovative tech-based ventures in some of the sectors such as healthcare, education and e-commerce are much in demand globally in the current post-pandemic period, we are even hopeful of striking some major partnership or business deals with few international companies also this time,” he said.

Kurian said the KSUM delegation will also be participating in the GITEX Future Stars 2020, a staple of the 40th edition of the event.

More than 1,200 tech enterprises, start-ups and government entities from 60-plus countries are expected to take part in this year’s GITEX.