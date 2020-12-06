Panasonic reveals autonomous wheelchair and wearable robot at GITEX

An autonomous wheelchair offering unrestrained movement for people of determination and a wearable robot that helps lift heavy objects will be the highlight at GITEX Technology Week 2020 as Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa (PMMAF) showcases its smart mobility solutions at Dubai World Trade Centre from December 6-10. In a media release, the company said its personal mobility solutions provide freedom of movement to people of determination and the elderly through everyday scenarios in unpredictable human environments.

Panasonic is partnering with Etisalat to bring smart solutions that focus on health and to empower people of determination by tapping into 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and IoT technologies. Panasonic is showcasing its autonomous wheelchair, PiiMO, which features object recognition, autonomous driving and controls via an app. Another Panasonic highlight at GITEX is the ATOUN MODEL Y, a high-tech wearable power assist suit that alleviates work-induced burden on the waist – useful for people working in warehouses, for example.

The company’s robotic mobility solutions are designed to tackle social challenges such as elderly care, healthcare and labour shortages while meeting the rising demand for non face-to-face healthcare services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today, automated vehicles, machine vision, AI, sensors and software are eliminating time-consuming and hands-on human functions, as well as empowering people of determination to seamlessly traverse and participate equally in workplaces,” said Hidetoshi Kaneko, Director and Division Head – System Solutions and Communications Division, Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa. “Our self-driving vehicles, accessibility solutions and robotic innovations that communicate with each other and with surrounding infrastructure are making cities safer for everyone, including people of determination. We are pleased to partner with Etisalat’s efforts to bringing in innovations that empower people of determination during GITEX Technology Week, which is in line with our motto of making life better for everyone.”

PiiMO

Bringing a fresh perspective to personal movement, the electric wheelchair by PiiMO has passenger-assisted technology for personalised mobility that provides comfort for the disabled, especially in workplaces. The PiiMO is a robotic wheelchair that can move autonomously after users give it a destination via a smartphone application. The electric wheelchair also allows multiple units to travel in a single file line. The proprietary technology in the PiiMO can link to sensor-equipped luggage carts that automatically follow the wheelchair without getting lost. Designed for crowded areas such as airports, it is equipped with image recognition technology, self-position sensors and obstacle-detecting safety sensors to move autonomously and safely even in a crowd. PiiMO is a precision-built powerchair that provides greater accessibility through advanced driving capabilities and enables autonomous movement in various facilities including airports, shopping malls and public transport facilities.

ATOUN MODEL Y

GITEX will also see Panasonic’s ATOUN MODEL Y, a wearable robot for the waist designed to reduce work-induced burdens from the backs of workers and improve work efficiency. Use of this powered wear reduces the physical burden on the workers and also improves the work efficiency. The addition of arms support around the waist improves productivity and function, compared to the normal work conditions. Up to now, this powered wear for the waist has primarily been used at logistics and manufacturing sites. However, the company is also exploring utilisation of the technology in nursing-care facilities, ATOUN is carrying out more extensive studies in the patient care sector. The idea is that the use of wearable robots at nursing-care sites might reduce the psychological resistance felt on-site once the students begin their professional career.

Another leading robotic innovation available in the region by Panasonic is HOSPI assistive robots, which is an autonomous delivery robot that are excellent for moving deliveries from point A to B in facilities be it transportation of medication and lab samples collection at hospitals or printed papers and mails in offices. The customisable robots can be a reliable assistance for elderly and people of determination. Aimed at providing better security and comfort, the autonomous mobility robot from Panasonic can play an active role in modern digitised facilities. The robot has already proven useful around in delivering medicines, medical samples, documents, beverages and serving as mobile signage system. “HOSPI is the perfect solution to limit the exposure of elderly people to the coronavirus as they are the most vulnerable to getting infected,” said the press release.

