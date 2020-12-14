How the gaming industry is booming across the MENA region

With over 100 million PC gamers in the MENA region, the gaming industry is booming among young Arabs.

“The gaming business in the region has been exploding and new talent is popping up left, right and centre. It’s becoming a real big business,” said Maurits Tichelman, vice president, sales and marketing group and general manager, EMEA territory at Intel.

Over 5.5 million total viewers have tuned in, so far, to watch the matches of the inaugural Intel Arabian Cup (IAC), which are streamed online. The IAC was launched in May and entered its final stage on December 11.

“One thing we’ve quickly realised is that players from the region are craving these experiences and they want them all year long, not just sporadically,” said Karim Hachani, head of publishing MENA at Riot Games.

“We had around 26,700 concurrent live viewers, a number that had not been achieved yet in the region, and one of the highest engagement rates regionally,” he continued.

L-R: Karim Hachani, head of publishing MENA at Riot Games; Maurits Tichelman, vice president, sales and marketing group and general manager, EMEA territory at Intel; and Shashank Sharma, executive director and general manager at Lenovo META.

The IAC, organised by Riot Games in partnership with tech giants Intel and Lenovo, gathered 1,100 teams from 13 countries across the Arab world. In its final stage, eight teams will compete to become regional champions. The competition is based on Riot Games’ popular gaming title League of Legends.

The tournament is part of Riot Games’ ongoing commitment to promoting gaming in the region by attracting new players, increasing fan engagement and nurturing local talent.

“We see League of Legends going from strength to strength in the MENA region and we will continue creating immersive experiences that cultivate people’s passion,” said Hachani.

Both Lenovo and Intel see long-term opportunities in the region’s gaming industry.

“Our goal for the next five years is to help the MENA region grow its talent and ecosystem and enable it to meet the international e-sports standards. Our partnership with Riot Games and Lenovo, through the IAC, is the first of many steps we will be taking in this journey,” said Tichelman.

“As the popularity and impact of gaming continues to grow exponentially, investing in new product creation and experiences for this community forms a key aspect of our long-term strategy. Over the next few days, the final stage of the IAC will also continue to play a crucial role in highlighting the capabilities of the region’s best players and giving them a platform on which to thrive,” added Shashank Sharma, executive director and general manager at Lenovo META.

Fans across the MENA region can follow the action live with matches taking place on December 18 and 19; the first two matches of the final stage took place on the December 11 and 12.