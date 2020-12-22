By Staff writer

More of this topic

Posted inTechnology

50,000 to be invited to first Dubai NYE celebrations hosted by Zoom

Emaar to collaborate with Zoom Video Communications to host New Year’s Eve celebrations live from Downtown Dubai

By Staff writer

Emaar, the developer of the Burj Khalifa, has collaborated with Zoom Video Communications to host New Year’s Eve celebrations live from Downtown Dubai in a global Zoom video call.

Up to 50,000 people from around the world will be invited to tune-in and usher in 2021 on the first ever New Year’s Eve celebration to be hosted on Zoom.

Emaar NYE 2021 will be broadcast live globally on Zoom from 8:30pm local time onwards, featuring a fireworks, light and laser show in Downtown Dubai.

“Zoom is proud and honoured to take part in such a monumental event with Emaar, where our platform will allow people from all over the world to participate as we ring in a new year,” said Abe Smith, head of International at Zoom.

To access the live event on Zoom, registration is required through the following link: https://bit.ly/34ARq2L

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.