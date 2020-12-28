UAE moves to speed up indoor Wi-Fi as more people work from home

The UAE’s telecommunications regulator has moved to increase speeds of indoor Wi-Fi across the country as more people are working from home amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority on Monday announced that it has designated an additional 500 MHz radio spectrum of 6 GHz band to improve indoor Wi-Fi connections.

The TRA said that with this latest addition, the UAE has become the first country in the MENA region to release an additional 500 MHz of radio spectrum frequency in the 6 GHz band to the total spectrum of approximately 11.5 GHz already available for Wi-Fi.

“This will significantly boost the speed of indoor wireless networks in the UAE, helping to keep up with the increasing use of wireless services by individuals, companies and different business sectors for day-to-day activities, and to accommodate new applications which drive demand for faster speeds and greater reliability,” it said in a statement.

It added that 99 percent of homes in the UAE have internet access as per ITU database published in June, and Wi-Fi plays an essential role in providing connectivity between users’ routers and the increasing number of wireless-enabled consumer electronics devices in their homes.

The latest move promises theoretical peak data speeds of 10 Gbps (gigabits per second).

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, head of the UAE Digital Government and TRA director general, said: “The Covid-19 current situation has stressed the importance of having reliable Wi-Fi systems in our homes. This reliability on Wi-Fi networks has been driven by the increasing demand of internet use in remote-working, education and data-intensive activities such as multimedia streaming on multiple devices at the same time.”

He added: “We look forward towards satisfying the UAE society and businesses’ increasing expectations of Wi-Fi networks. We will ensure optimal use of the spectrum while encouraging innovation and investment in Wi-Fi, and other wireless technologies.”