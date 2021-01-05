Telecoms giant Vodafone wins licence to become third Oman operator

Telecommunications giant Vodafone has been granted a licence by royal decree to operate as a third operator in Oman.

Vodafone, which owns and operates networks in 22 countries and has partner networks in 48 further countries, will compete with Oman Telecommunication Company (Omantel) and Ooredoo in the sultanate.

Sayyid Hamad bin Ahmed Al Busaidi, chairman of Oman Future Communications Company (Vodafone Oman), said that the royal decree “represents a significant step into the future of the telecommunications sector in the sultanate”.

Diego Massidda, CEO of Vodafone Partner Markets, added: “The strategic partnership between Oman Future Telecommunications Company and Vodafone ensures that Vodafone Oman receives the right infrastructure and advanced technologies.

“Through partnerships and projects, especially with small and medium enterprises, the local community will also benefit from Vodafone’s global expertise.”

Pursuant to the partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunications Company and Vodafone, the third telecom operator will join Vodafone Partner Markets, which provides access to a variety of special Vodafone services, while Vodafone Group will not own a share of the company’s capital.

Shareholders of Oman Future Telecommunications Company include many Omani institutions such as government pensions and investment funds, as well as a group of private investors.