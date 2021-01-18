Dubai unveils CelestiAL, the world’s first aluminium produced using solar power

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) have announced a new global milestone as the UAE became the first country in the world to produce aluminium using the power of the sun.

The milestone supports the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the most sustainable city in the world, a statement said.

DEWA will supply EGA’s smelter with 560,000 megawatt hours of solar power yearly from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, sufficient to make 40,000 tonnes of aluminium in the first year with the potential for significant expansion.

EGA will supply solar aluminium to global customers under the new product name CelestiAL, the statement added.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA and vice chairman of EGA, said the agreement was in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 which aims to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Al Tayer (pictured below) added: “The new achievement contributes to supporting our efforts in reducing carbon emissions through the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy. Dubai reduced 22 percent in carbon emissions in 2019 compared to business as usual. Results achieved exceeded the targets set in the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 16 percent by 2021”.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of EGA, said: “Aluminium is lightweight, strong and infinitely recyclable metal and these properties mean that as a material it plays a vital global role in the development of a sustainable future. However, it also matters how sustainably aluminium is made. CelestiAL, aluminium made in the UAE with solar power, will help make modern life possible for people around the world whilst protecting our planet for future generations. This is a great milestone for the UAE and our industry.”

Aluminium is used in products and infrastructure from smartphones to skyscrapers. Its uses include applications that contribute to a more sustainable environment from wind farms to electric vehicles, and mass transit to solar panels.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, located in Dubai, has a current installed capacity of some 1,013 megawatts using photovoltaic solar panels. DEWA is implementing an additional 1,850 megawatts of projects using solar panels and concentrated solar power (CSP). Eventually, this capacity will reach 5,000MW by 2030.