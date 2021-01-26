Dubai’s SME enabler Zbooni secures $5m funding for expansion drive

Zbooni, the UAE-based digital enabler for SMEs, has announced it has raised $5 million in Series A funding.

The investment, led by a London-based fund, will be used to expand the Zbooni team across its current core markets of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

The company said it has already brought in key hires across its product development, data analytics, marketing and customer success divisions, as it continues to support a growing number of businesses across the region.

Zbooni CEO and co-founder, Ramy Assaf, pictured below, said: “Zbooni is on a mission to help provide access to digital commerce tools, ultimately supporting our merchants to start, run and grow their business. While we wish to keep the investor undisclosed, their reputation and track record speaks for itself, they have previously invested in some of the most successful emerging market growth stories – operating a fund of well over $1billion in assets under management.

“Through this support, Zbooni will invest in people to develop even better products for our merchants and enhance the customer experience with best-in-class technology.”

The funding into Zbooni follows the news that over $1 billion was invested into MENA-based start-ups in 2020, according to MAGNiTT’s 2021 Emerging Venture Markets Report. This amount was a 13 percent increase on 2019.

Since launching in 2017, Zbooni provides services for a wide variety of businesses, with tools including invoicing technology, payment enablement, digital store creation and customer management support.

At the turn of the year, Zbooni announced it had recorded rapid acceleration in 2020, including 600 percent in customer growth.

As of this month, Zbooni said it supports thousands of merchants, transacting tens of millions of dirhams every month and has allowed its merchants to serve more than 150,000 end-customers.

The platform, which started out as a chat commerce venture enabling payments via WhatsApp, has spent the past 12 months diversifying its product line to provide a full suite of business support and enablement tools.

Zbooni, which means My Customer in Arabic, was incubated at Facebook, the world’s largest social media network, and is backed by regional and international organisations, including Chalhoub Group, Middle East Venture Partners and B&Y Venture Capital.

Earlier this month, Assaf told Arabian Busness that e-commerce is expected to continue to grow in the UAE, even as more people are getting vaccinated and life returns to semi-normal.

He said SMEs can no longer afford to only have a brick and mortar presence if they are to remain competitive.

“The way we see it, going digital as a business is almost irreversible. Once someone is running their business online in a more efficient and organised manner, they will not move backwards,” said Assaf.

“You need to be multi-dimensional as a small business and so they will likely go omnichannel, selling both online and offline,” he added.