UAE’s Hope Probe on track to enter Mars orbit on February 9

The UAE’s Hope Probe is on schedule to enter the orbit of Mars on February 9, it was announced on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed the final preparations of the Emirates Mars Mission team at a meeting.

Sarah Al Amiri (pictured below), Minister of State for Advanced Technology and chairperson of the UAE Space Agency, outlined the last stages of the Hope Probe’s journey, leading up to its expected arrival to the Red Planet’s orbit on February 9 at 7:42pm UAE time.

The arrival to Mars will make the UAE the fifth nation in the world to reach the Red Planet after the United States, Soviet Union, China, the European Space Agency and India, and the third to make the feat from the first attempt.

Sheikh Mohammed said, “We are nine days away from making history with our arrival to Mars. The UAE has led the Arab world to new frontiers in deep space for the first time in history. Our space mission carries a message of hope and confidence in Arab youth.”

Sheikh Mohamed added: “The Emirates Mars Mission embodies the aspirations that distinguish your country and reflects our leading status in the Arab and Islamic world. Through our journey to Mars, we will explore new horizons towards a better future.

“The UAE’s arrival to Mars was the dream of the late UAE founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Our investment in the human capital proved worthwhile as we see our youth capable of reaching the stars.”

The Hope Probe’s complex manoeuvre on February 9 will be the most critical part of the mission that will see the spacecraft rapidly reducing its speed from 121,000km/h to 18,000km/h to enter Mars’ orbit.

Upon arriving to Mars after travelling 493 million kilometres in a seven-month journey since its launch on July 20 from Tanegashima Island in Japan, the probe will provide the first-ever complete picture of the Martian atmosphere.

The unmanned spacecraft will explore the climactic dynamics of the Red Planet in daily and seasonal timescales for a full Martian year (687 earth days).

The probe will gather and send back 1,000 GB of new Mars data to the Science Data Centre in the UAE via different ground stations spread around the world.

The Hope Probe started as an idea in a cabinet retreat that took place in Sir Baniyas Island in Abu Dhabi at the end of 2013.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, established in 2015, was tasked with the execution and supervision of all stages of the design, development, and the launch of the Hope Probe, while the UAE Space Agency funded and supervised necessary procedures for the implementation.