Why we need human leadership in the digital age

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair. We had everything before us, we had nothing before us.”

Cast your mind back 12 months, do these words written by Charles Dickens in 1859 echo on more than 150 years later? As January 2020 closed, the strange virus, known as Covid-19, which had been enveloping much of China, was slowly spreading across the world.

But, at the time global travel was at its peak, balance sheets predicted another year of stellar growth, and business leaders saw little reason to change how their employees worked. Punch in, punch out, do as you are told, that was the daily employment dose for the majority with a work/life imbalance prevalent.

And why should it change? If it wasn’t broken, and the bottom line wasn’t, why fix it?

However, few could have envisaged the gigantic impact coronavirus would have on the lives of everyone as borders were closed and countries locked down, companies were forced to bring in remote working and students of all ages were thrust into online learning, amongst a myriad of changes to life as we once knew it.

Over the past 12 months, CEOs have also had to make a range of difficult decisions, given the depth and duration of the impact of coronavirus – prioritising work-life balance, looking after employees’ overall well-being, offering workable and flexible and/or remote working policies, establishing strong health benefits, and maintaining frequent and clear channels of communication.

Dr Cherif Sleiman, senior vice president international business at Infoblox – a leader in secure cloud-managed network services – tells Arabian Business, that leaders now have to embrace nothing less than a paradigm shift.

He says: “In the past, before the pandemic, in recent times, we just asked leaders to do certain things, be confident, be assertive, have the right answers, and give people the marching orders.

“Traditionally, if you’ve ever managed people five years ago, ten years ago, if one of your employees came and said: ‘Hey, look, can I work from home today?’ Your entire interpretation as a manager is, this guy wants to slack for the day because no one works from home.

“We got caught overnight with Covid-19 in this kind of crisis. Our mentality didn’t change overnight. So the fact that I’m a manager of 500 people and suddenly all these people are working from home. If I’m still thinking with a traditional mindset, I’m saying, hey, my team is just sitting at home … and they’re slacking. Right?

“Obviously there has to be a going back to the basics in terms of how do we really now manage workforce transformation in the context of Covid, and any future crises, that may really shift what we’re used to and how we built our policies and systems and technologies to be able to enable those.”

Infoblox products are in demand as regional businesses embark on their digital transformation

The pandemic changed everything

As lockdowns eased from the middle of last year, borders opened, travel re-emerged and global economies began to show the tiny green shoots of recovery. Vaccines were developed at record speed and approved into the market, sending huge waves of optimism that the world could finally be rid of this terrible scourge and return to a semblance of normality.

And then came the discovery of new variants of Covid-19, originating from the United Kingdom and South Africa. Borders were slammed shut, travel corridors closed, flights cancelled and what most thought would be a new dawn as we finally said farewell to 2020, has continued in much the same vain as before in 2021.

It is at this point that leaders must stand up and be counted, according to Dr Sleiman.

He says: “We all had these heroic responses at the beginning of Covid, a year later, with the second wave of Covid right now, despite all the positive things that we’re seeing in terms of vaccines and people saying the light is at the end of the tunnel, this second wave has really anchored in people’s minds now.

“From that perspective, we’re seeing grief and depression and withdrawal, absenteeism. So, technology is there and can enable that, but if you don’t manage the other side, don’t manage the human aspect and the people aspect, then you will not really get the effective results you want.”

And Dr Sleiman is speaking from experience, having seen the impact of coronavirus up close and personal, and that has reshaped his values and his view of leadership. He recently contracted the virus, and, fortunately, recovered fully, he says it made him a better leader as a result.

He explains: “My entire family got Covid two months ago, and I was one of them. I can tell you, I’ve had friends and cousins, where they’ve lost people and more than one person in the same household. That fundamentally changes your entire kind of outlook and psychology about what you consider a priority in your life.

“On a personal front, I am back to the basics when it comes to values and what’s really important. And I can also say, humility has become a lot more mainstream in the way I think, how content I am with things. And I’m just a lot more a balanced and humble person.”

Infoblox is a pioneer in delivering the world’s most reliable, secure and automated networks

Technology has a vital role to play

Infoblox is a market leader in the networking and cybersecurity space, operates in over 70 countries, with a workforce of more than 1,400.

A global business with employees across the world, Dr Sleiman now believes that there simply is no option to go back to the old ways of working.

“Look, what we can really expect for sure, and I know this like I know my name, is that the world that we’ve come from is gone,” he says.

“If there are leaders and there are people that really think they can’t wait for Covid-19 to be behind us, so I can go back and do this, this and that; depending on what this, this and that is, that could be just simply a pipe dream. It’s about embracing a new world and redefining our value sets and redefining our relevance, and how we can provide value on a personal and professional level in this new environment.”

Dr Sleiman, a world-renowned thought leader and regular guest speaker at international conventions and forums, says that, before the Covid outbreak, he was travelling up to 26-days-a-month for business and the company had delivered “incredible results”. However, despite the restrictions and crises caused by coronavirus, he admits that Infoblox has grown “leaps and bounds” faster in the last 12 months “than when the world was normal”.

This would come as no surprise to most, given the increased investment in the digital world, which may have already been on its journey, but has certainly been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Harvey Nash/KPMG CIO Survey 2020, almost half of technology leaders, both globally and in the UAE, expect budgets for IT/technology to increase, driven by a surge in spending on operational efficiencies, customer engagement and data-driven insights.

The new breed of technologies needs to be accompanied with a new mindset and new paradigm fitted to managing the workforce transformation that has resulted from this pandemic

However, Dr Sleiman cautions that digital transformation must work hand-in-hand with workforce transformation.

He says: “We’ve seen over the years how certain technology revolutions have maybe eliminated certain jobs. But to me, that’s not the measure, because the same technology that eliminated something that was done in a manual fashion has opened up the opportunity for a lot of new jobs that require higher skill sets.

“So maybe the mundane, we’ve seen a reduction in that. But the one area that technology cannot really displace, is human intelligence.

“Do we create technology? Or does technology create us? We’ve seen how the technology revolution, I wouldn’t say eliminated, but it created displacement of lower-level jobs, while at the same time creating a lot more higher-level jobs that require a different level of expertise.

“I have this professional bias, but I do believe technology, in many ways, it’s a friend. Companies that don’t evolve and adapt, they will wither and die. Organisations know that to retain customers and attract new customers, to enter new markets, simplify the way they really handle their operations, they will have to transform their businesses, and they will use technology to transform.”

While there is no doubt that organisations need to embrace digital transformation and a school of new thinking when it comes to rollout out and adopting the new breed of technologies aimed at helping to cope with the new normal, Dr Sleiman stresses that the mindset change around embracing such technologies, while necessary, is not sufficient in itself.

He says: “It needs to be accompanied with a new mindset and new paradigm fitted to managing the workforce transformation that has resulted from this pandemic.”