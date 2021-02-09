UAE visitors to receive ‘Martian Ink’ passport stamp upon arrival

Visitors arriving at UAE airports will receive a Martian stamp on their passports in commemoration to the Hope Probe ’s historic arrival to Mars on Tuesday.

An emblem of the country’s ambition, the stamp – produced by the UAE Government Media Office in collaboration with Dubai Airports – comes with a special message reading: “You’ve arrived in the Emirates. The Emirates is arriving at Mars on 09.02.2021.”

The special passport stamp marks the spacecraft’s upcoming arrival to Mars after it prepares to overcome the most critical phase of its mission to enter the Red Planet’s orbit.

The probe will provide the first complete picture of the Martian atmosphere.

The limited-edition design is made from the world’s first ‘Martian Ink’ extracted from volcanic basalt rocks that give Mars its distinct rusty colour.

The rocks were collected during a special mission to the UAE’s eastern Al Hajar Mountains and Sharjah’s Mleiha Desert by experts and gemologists. They were then crushed into a fine paste, dried in the sun, and mixed with adhesives to create three separate colors that represent the Red Planet – ready for stamping into the passports of thousands of visitors.

Basalt rocks, which can only be found in certain parts of the world, date back tens of millions of years and give the UAE’s mountain ranges their distinct rugged look.

Excitement is rising as the Hope Probe prepares to enter orbit around Mars, the most dangerous part of its voyage as the manoeuvre involves reversing the spacecraft and firing the Hope Probe’s six Delta-V thrusters in a 27-minute ‘burn’ to rapidly slow down the speed of the spacecraft from 121,000 km/h to 18,000 km/h.

The mission is expected to collect more than 1,000 GB of new data, which will be shared with over 200 academic and scientific institutions around the world.

The Hope Probe’s historic journey to the Red Planet coincides with a year of celebrations to mark the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

Announced in July 2014 by the UAE President, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, the Emirates Mars Mission has been developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in conjunction with its knowledge transfer partners and funded by the UAE Space Agency.