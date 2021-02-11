How Britain is supercharging the UAE’s artificial intelligence ambitions

Artificial intelligence (AI) partnerships and investments are likely to increase significantly between the UK and the UAE in the coming years, according to officials.

Britain is set to ramp up its partnerships with Gulf nations on the use of AI in multiple sectors including education, healthcare and agriculture, Simon Penney, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East told Arabian Business.

“UK–UAE collaboration on AI is already strong and growing,” Penney said, adding that the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai in November this year will showcase the best of UK expertise.

“AI, which will be used throughout the venue, will be a key theme for the UK at Expo throughout the six months.”

Annual spending on AI in the Middle East and Africa region is set to triple to over $100 million in 2021 from $37.5 million in 2017, according to global consulting firm PwC. Around a quarter of this investment in 2021 will be in the financial services sector.

By 2030, AI is expected to provide 19 percent of public sector revenue, 19 percent of retail industry revenue, and 15 percent of transportation and logistics revenue, IT research firm IDC predicts.

In 2017, the UAE instated the world’s first minister of AI, Omar Sultan Al Olama, along with an AI strategy that is leading the transformation of multiple sectors.

The UAE has poured billions of dollars into AI investment and tech startup incubation funds, including its $270m Dubai Future Endowment Fund.

The first UK-UAE Research Forum on Artificial Intelligence was held in May 2019 in the margins of the first UAE’s AI Everything event.

The aim of the UK–UAE AI Research Forum was to bring together leading AI stakeholders and to draw on the wealth of expertise and knowledge across both countries to advance world-class research into AI. The forum included talks from over 20 leading scientists, government and industry officials from the UK and the UAE.

“The most promising areas for British tech companies in the UAE are at the nexus of spaces where British tech companies have a competitive technical advantage and which are also priorities under the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence,” said Wes Schwalje, COO, Tahseen Consulting.

These intersections include healthcare, oil and gas, renewable energy, public utilities, urban planning, transportation, space tech, education, smart manufacturing, autonomous technologies, and quantum computing.Strengthening technology ties between the regions has been a key theme of bilateral and multilateral GCC-wide discussions on a free trade agreement, Schwalje said.

“The UAE has become and urban test-bed for pilots of world-class, leading applications of artificial intelligence. These pilots are part of a broader strategy of the UAE to co-develop, test, and demonstrate innovative technologies in real-life settings to reinforce its position as an emerging global technology hub,” he added.

Wes Schwalje, COO, Tahseen Consulting

Dubai is currently deploying AI to reach its target for 25 percent of all journeys to be made via driverless transport by 2030. The UAE is also expending significant resources to develop an AI-proficient local workforce, through the formation of the UAE Intern Programme, AI Camp and the country’s first bachelor’s degree in AI, launched at the British University of Dubai in 2018.

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the world’s first graduate-level, research-based AI university also welcomed its first cohort of students from around the world in January 2021.

UK–UAE AI collaboration

Seena Rejal, founder of Shapes, a British company that empowers machines to explain what they see using computer vision for smart cities, security and content, said the Gulf states have shown themselves to be “bold early adopters” of cutting-edge technologies.

Rejal, who is currently in talks to forge deals in the Gulf, highlights smart cities, construction and design, travel, medicine, mobility and finance as potential growth areas for UK-UAE AI partnership.

“The use of AI in urban planning and new building design will grow – perhaps even in controlling construction robots that are emerging,” Rejal said.

“AI can help with building the future of efficient, clean and safe city states, including public safety, law enforcement, traffic monitoring, social distancing, energy use optimisation and waste management,” he said.

Joachim Horn, CEO of SAM Labs, a British edutech firm that teaches STEAM and coding through virtual modules, said his programmes are now used by 70 per cent of schools in the UAE.

“The UAE is our third biggest client after the US and China,” said Horn. “We are ensuring there is an entire generation of Saudi and UAE nationals that understand programming and how to build robots and autonomous cars.”

“They start the programmes from the age of five; by the time they go to university they will be AI leaders and bring this knowledge into the regional economy,” he added.

Joachim Horn, CEO of SAM Labs

