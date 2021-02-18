Mastercard: ‘Banks fall victim to cyberattacks 300 times more than other businesses’

Last month, Mastercard and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) announced a new partnership aimed at enhancing cybersecurity efforts throughout the region.

The new Global Cyber Forward programme combining Mastercard’s cutting-edge capabilities in cybersecurity with those of leading public sector organisations to create secure digital ecosystems at a national, local and city-level. It aims to help boost cyber readiness and resilience among financial industry players, enabling effective cybersecurity oversight through the Dubai Financial Service Authority (DFSA) Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP), which also launched last month.

Ajay Bhalla, president for Cyber and Intelligence at Mastercard, spoke to Arabian Business following the announcement.

AB: Please share some examples of the kind of cybersecurity technologies you will be providing DIFC

Cybersecurity is key priority for Mastercard globally and in the region. We have invested heavily in cyber capabilities with our acquisitions of NuData, Brighterion and most recently of RiskRecon. To give you a brief overview of some of these recent acquisitions:

NuData: enhances our cybersecurity capabilities by improving our visibility into device-level activity with behavioural biometrics

Brighterion: a leading AI company, which allowed Intelligence Everywhere capabilities to be built into a number of our global fraud solutions

RiskRecon: a leading provider of AI and data analytics solutions to support companies in protecting their cyber systems and infrastructure

For DIFC members, we plan to make accessible a range of these solutions. In addition, we’ll help to develop a regulatory framework for cyber, AI, digital identity, AML and IoT to support the protection of the cyber ecosystem locally, regionally and globally.

What are some of the most common kinds of cyberthreats facing businesses, especially financial firms?

As more processes and interactions go digital, so too does the number of people trying to take advantage. Recent data suggests we may have reached the unfortunate milestone of $1 trillion in global losses from cybercrime, a more than 50 percent increase from 2018.

Financial Institutions are under intense scrutiny and pressure. Banks fall victim to cyberattacks 300 times more than other businesses. Mastercard’s NuData found 96 percent of login attacks on financial institutions were classed as “sophisticated” – those that make an extra effort to emulate human behaviour.

But the impact of these attacks on the financial services industry and other sectors can go further than immediate financial loss, potentially damaging reputation, consumer confidence and trust. That’s why it’s so vital that all businesses across the digital ecosystem work collaboratively to protect it, their business and their consumers. After all, we’re only as strong as the weakest link in the chain.

Please outline some reasons why it’s important the public and private sector work together to develop secure digital ecosystems. What does each bring to the table?

As we all navigate our post-pandemic world, strengthening relationships and partnerships is what truly matters.

At Mastercard we strongly believe that the health of the financial ecosystem is underpinned by the collective effort and commitment of each entity within the system.

We are taking a leading role in bringing together private and public partners to co-develop, deliver and scale connected solutions that make ecosystems more secure.

Banking supervisors and policy makers can significantly influence the cyber health of the financial market infrastructure through appropriate governance, oversight and effective cybersecurity strategy.

Partnerships are crucial to a successful digital future. Our work with DIFC will foster and accelerate innovation in the digital and cybersecurity areas and make the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) ecosystem and beyond more secure. The launch of the Cyber Forward Programme is yet another key milestone where we see Mastercard’s cutting-edge capabilities in cybersecurity join forces with leading public sector organisations to create a secure digital eco-systems at a national, local and city level.