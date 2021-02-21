By Bloomberg

More of this topic

Posted inTechnology

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala mulling IPO of Yahsat, CEO-designate says

Ali Al Hashemi revealed Mubadala is ‘looking at this very closely’

By Bloomberg
Yahsat runs five satellites and is wholly owned by Mubadala, the $232bn state-controlled wealth fund.

Yahsat runs five satellites and is wholly owned by Mubadala, the $232bn state-controlled wealth fund.

Al Yah Satellite Communications Co.’s incoming chief executive officer said its owner is considering an initial public offering of the Abu Dhabi-based firm.

“Mubadala Investment Co. is looking at this very closely,” Ali Al Hashemi said in an interview in Abu Dhabi. “I can say that financially we are very healthy to be applicable for IPO, but Mubadala has to take the final decision.”

Yahsat provides integrated satellite communications solutions to over 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia, according to information on its website. It runs five satellites and is wholly owned by Mubadala, the $232 billion state-controlled wealth fund.

Al Hashemi, current CEO of Thuraya Telecommunications and the general manager of Yahsat Government Solutions, will take over as the CEO of Yahsat Group in April.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.