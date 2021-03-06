Saudi Arabia goes into ‘Game Mode’ to enhance booming gaming sector

Saudi Arabia’s communications regulator has launched a new initiative aimed at enhancing the country’s booming gaming sector which is forecast to nearly quadruple in size by 2030.

The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) has launched the Game Mode initiative, within the framework of its work to encourage healthy competition among telecom operators.

Telcos are being pushed to provide the best experience for gamers, raise the level of transparency in the market and enable investors and the public with key data and indicators on the sector’s performance.

The Game Mode initiative includes the launch of a quarterly award for the internet service provider with the best response time for video gaming, a key indicator of the network’s performance, according to Saudi Press Agency.

In addition, the commission will start the publication of quarterly reports comparing response times among service providers across some of the most popular video games in the kingdom.

The initiative comes as Saudi Arabia’s current gaming market size is estimated at SR2.6 billion but is expected to reach SR9.5 billion by 2030.

The Saudi gaming market’s annual growth rate is 22 percent, which is among the highest in the world.

On Thursday, Kaswara Al Khatib, chairman of the board, Webedia Arabia Group and founder of UTURN – the Saudi digital media machine and the creator of entertaining and storytelling content, told Arabian Business that the kingdom’s esports and gaming sector could be doubled or even tripled over the next three years.

Al Khatib revealed that, during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, there was an increase of 15-20 percent in the number of gamers in the kingdom, with 40 percent being females.

The kingdom is currently the 19th biggest gaming market in the world and is experiencing massive growth of 41.1 percent year-on-year with more than 21.2 million gamers across the country.

Data from CITC’s first Game Mode quarterly report revealed that Mobily topped the list of average response time in the popular game Fortnite in the fourth quarter of 2020, based on an average response time of 21 seconds.

This compared favourably with Integrated Telecom at 28 seconds, Zain at 29 seconds, and Saudi Telecom Company (STC) at 35 seconds, for a total national average of 33 seconds.

Soccer video game FIFA was also tested by Game Mode, with Zain in first place among operators with an average response time of 29 seconds while Mobily outperformed other service providers in the average response time for the Apex Legends shooter battle royale game.

According to the latest figures, mobile gaming leads the way in Saudi with 19.3 million players.

The gaming industry has long been favoured by Saudi’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman (pictured below) and earlier this year the Riyadh-based Public Investment Fund revealed that it had acquired more than $3 billion worth of stock in three US video-game makers during the fourth quarter of last year.

They include Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive Software.

In November, a subsidiary of the crown prince’s charitable organisation – the Mohamed bin Salman Foundation – said it purchased a one-third stake in SNK Corp, the Japanese developer of King of Fighters and Samurai Shodown.

The hosting of world renowned tournaments like PUBG Mobile Global Championship in Dubai and PUBG Mobile Star Challenge World Cup in Riyadh, as well as ‘Gamers without Borders’, a Saudi-led global initiative to fight Covid-19, have put the region on the global gaming map.