UAE cloud services forecast to deliver $27bn boost, create 69,000 jobs

New revenues of around $27 billion will be generated in the UAE over the next four years by Microsoft, its partners and cloud-using customers, according to new research.

Global market intelligence firm IDC said the cloud ecosystem is expected to propel the UAE economy upwards, creating jobs and driving investment in local economies, including in sustainable solutions which will see a reduction in atmospheric carbon.

The IDC report reflects on the impact of Microsoft’s cloud regions in the UAE following its launch in June 2019, with the aim to deliver cloud services to governments, organisations and start-ups in the Middle East region.

The research also forecasts that Microsoft’s cloud ecosystem will add 69,000 new jobs to the UAE economy by 2024 with 16,000 created for skilled IT professionals.

“The arrival of Microsoft UAE datacentres in 2019, solidified the role of the cloud as an enabler of digital transformation supporting data residency, security and agility needs of the region,” said Sayed Hashish, general manager, Microsoft UAE.

“In 2020, the cloud accelerated our role to become the first responders in the digital world to empower organisations to adapt to challenges. And in 2021 and beyond, the cloud is set to reinvent industries and drive more resilience while building capabilities, bolstering job creation, driving sustainability and advancing economic growth.”

The IDC research, sponsored by Microsoft, also revealed that Microsoft and its partner ecosystem will spend about $2.3 billion to grow their local businesses.

The new datacentre region aims to help to eliminate some of the barriers to cloud adoption within the region and account for 21.1 percent of the new revenue total through to 2024.

“The Microsoft cloud regions have the advantages of meeting the data privacy and governance needs of organisations including governments, financial services institutions as well as the healthcare sector,” said Hashish. “This is achieved by the broadest compliance, privacy and certification standards in the industry.”

IDC’s research also shed light on downstream revenues generated by Microsoft’s partner ecosystem. The findings revealed that for every $1 of Microsoft cloud-generated revenue, the partner ecosystem is expected to generate $7.76 by 2024, up from $6.01 in 2020.