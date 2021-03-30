Ooredoo’s Indosat nears towers sale to Digital Colony

Ooredoo QPSC’s Indonesian unit PT Indosat is nearing a deal to sell about 4,000 towers to Digital Colony, according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies are working on the details of a transaction that could be announced as early as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A deal could be valued at more than $700 million, the people said.

Digital Colony is planning to purchase the tower assets through Edgepoint Infrastructure, a partnership it recently formed with former Edotco Group Sdn. Chief Executive Officer Suresh Sidhu, the people said.

An agreement would come weeks after Indosat said it was in the early stage of exploring the sale of about 4,000 towers, without naming any potential buyers. Talks could still face delays or even fall apart, the people said. A spokesperson for Edgepoint declined to comment, while representatives for Digital Colony and Ooredoo didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares in Indosat fell 0.8 percent in early trading in Jakarta on Tuesday, giving the company a market value of about $2.4 billion.

Digital infrastructure, including telecom towers, data centres and fibre, has become a hot spot for investments amid global technology rollouts. Digital Colony has been an active player in the consolidation of telecom infrastructure in Asia and Edgepoint could amass 20,000 to 50,000 towers in the next five to seven years, a person familiar with the matter said in November.

Qatar’s Ooredoo, which owns a 65 percent stake in Indosat, said in December it was in talks with CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. to combine their Indonesian wireless phone businesses as part of a consolidation to fend off competition in Southeast Asia’s biggest market by subscribers.