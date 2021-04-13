Why the GCC is investing in AgTech

IREPfarm is the latest agricultural technology (AgTech) solution to enter the GCC regional market as food security and decreasing reliance on food-stuff imports continues to be a target of GCC economic strategies and visions.

Increasing local food production has become a more pressing issue given the expected number of visitors to the region over the next few years attracted by events such as the Expo 2020 in Dubai, the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and the tourism projects in Saudi Arabia, said Kenneth McCrae, chairman of IREP Group.

Given the arid environment in the region, vertical farming – growing crops in vertically stacked layers – and other AgTech innovations are gaining traction across the region.

McCrae said: “In both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, you have a young growing population and tourism [is increasing], both of which mean more people and more food requirements so how are you going feed all these people and provide them with water?”

“Governments understand that and they are setting up projects and various groups to look at it,” he continued.

Multidisciplinary asset management services firm International Real Estate Partners (IREP), along with its AgTech partner Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS), is behind the turnkey vertical-farms solution IREPfarm which was launched in early April.

Through AgTech and local production, regional governments can meet their sustainability targets by reducing an otherwise costly and environmentally damaging supply chain, explained McCrae.

“The food supply chain is long, expensive and it’s not good for your sustainability and carbon footprint,” he said.

Kenneth McCrae, chairman of IREP Group

“Governments need to make decisions today to hit all the targets they’ve signed up to in 10 years’ time on reducing, water usage, carbon footprint, energy consumptions, and being more sustainable,” continued McCrae.

Regional government authorities have been supportive and encouraging of IREPfarms, as they are of AgTech solutions in general, said McCrae.

“I think the Middle East is always an early adopter to these things both for its own residents and then to be a strategic hub,” said McCrae.

“Within the GCC countries, UAE is number one in being the most focused investor and promoter [of AgTech solutions] and Saudi Arabia is coming up. Egypt has invested already and Kuwait has plans to,” he continued.

Qatar, blockaded from the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s supply chains from 2017 to Jan. 2021, is focused on expanding existing projects at home as it also expects an influx in tourists ahead of the FIFA World Cup, McCrae said.

Growing crops in vertically stacked layers and other AgTech innovations are gaining traction across the region

The vertical tower farms under IREPfarms solution come in a pair and a minimum of four towers are needed to be viable, said McCrae.

Each tower costs $680,605 (AED2.5 million) and the expected return on investments depends on the crop investors choose to grow and when. The return on investments for five IREPfarms currently being trialled in Abu Dhabi is four years, said McCrae.

IREP and IGS are currently targeting the Middle East “to give us a real good proof of concept in a very difficult environment and then we can we can cookie cutter it anywhere around the world with slight variations,” said McCrae.

Aside from the trial farms in Abu Dhabi – which if successful will lead to the establishment of 30 farms there – IREP is in talks with commercial investors for eight farms in Oman.

“The IGS strategy was geographically to look at Europe, Middle East, and South Asia such as Singapore which is tech-driven and focused on sustainability,” said McCrae.

“There’s been talks in Indonesia, England and France but not as driven and focused as what’s going to be in this region because of the [harsh] environment and because of the long supply chain that you have here,” he added.