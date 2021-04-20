Uber Ignite: Is MENA data privacy lagging behind innovation?

While Uber’s first Ignite session explored how drivers and commuters can stay safe as AI takes on an increasingly prevalent role in transportation, the second event brought together experts from industry, academia and the public sector to discuss key opportunities for growth and innovation in the MENA region while looking at the implications for data privacy – particularly following the coronavirus’ enforced regional lockdowns and rapid digitalisation of services.

The panel was moderated by Uttara Sivaram, Uber’s Global Head of Privacy and Security Public Policy. The panellists were Marwa Fatafta, MENA Policy Manager at Access Now, a human rights organisation focused on rights in the digital age; Sam Tayan, Head of MENAP at Video and Audio Conferencing Platform Zoom; and Bahaa Othman, Head of Information Security and Compliance at Fawry, a fintech and e-payments company in Egypt with more than 25 million customers.

Privacy and security issues facing the region

Sivaram kicked off the discussion by asking Tayan about the primary privacy and security challenges and opportunities in the Middle East. He discussed the challenges of a dramatic uptick in Zoom usage brought upon by the pandemic, particularly with sectors such as education and healthcare suddenly becoming reliant on this kind of platform.

“One of the things that has become a point of focus has been people’s concerns regarding the disruption that can happen potentially during meetings,” he said, adding that Zoom has been focusing on ways of informing users of potential disruptions to meetings – particularly on the virtual classroom front, with concerns about the privacy and education quality of young children being at risk.

“We have something called an At Risk Meeting Notifier. We scan social media and look out for meetings that may have been posted online that shouldn’t have been – for example, school classes – in order to notify that your class meeting link may have been posted and this puts your class at risk.”

On the financial front, Othman said Fawry had faced a similarly sudden increase in usage as the pandemic’s restrictions on movement came into place.

“We suddenly faced a very large number of transactions that we were not expecting, a huge number,” he explained, adding that it was a challenge to manage and protect the substantially larger amount of data coming in.

For Fatafta, data protection legislation in the Middle East and North Africa leaves much to be desired. She points to Access Now’s comprehensive study of this across Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon and Tunisia, which was published in January. “Of the 22 Arab countries in our region, only half have a data protection law or framework in place. For those that do, such as Tunisia, Egypt and Lebanon, the framework or law is often outdated.”

Fatafta also voiced concerns about the lack of transparency around data protection protocols built into the contact tracing applications that were hurriedly rolled out across the region in 2020.

Government data sharing and the need for GDPR in MENA

The discussion turned to the challenges related to sharing consumer data with governments.

Sivaram asked Othman how Fawry is dealing with these. “In Egypt, the data privacy law is only one year old. As a first version, it is good enough,” he said, though conceding that it doesn’t cover all scenarios.

“As a payment processor, Fawry deals with many third parties. We have many corporates that are using our services in payments. On the other side, we have the governments and the government is always asking for data related to consumers, end users and the corporates we are dealing with. This is very challenging. Without the data privacy law – even this first version – I couldn’t say no.”

Fatafta felt that it would be ideal if the MENA region could begin discussion around a potential pan-Arab data protection legislation – something similar to what the EU did with the GDPR. “GDPR offers us some robust principles that we can follow and adapt, and I think that’s a good starting point whereby those principles should be taken into consideration when lawmakers in our region adopt those into their own national regulation or legislation.”However, she also pointed out that there are some key differences – for one, the MENA region is not a single, borderless market.

Public-private sector collaboration

“A lot of services, even education, are going to stay online post-pandemic and so these issues that we’re facing – they’re not going to disappear post-Covid,” said Sivaram, who then asked Fatafta how businesses and governments can work together to give consumers more transparency on and control over their data.

It’s extremely important for governments to ensure there is enough due diligence on the companies they cooperate with to ensure those companies actually do take their responsibility to protect and respect human rights seriously in accordance with the UN guiding principles on business and human rights.”

For her, private companies across the region lag far behind their contemporaries in the West when it comes to transparency on data handling policy – something telecom and ISP operators are particularly guilty of. “In Lebanon there are around 114 ISPs, and I think only 34 of those have a website, and just four of those have a privacy policy published on their website.

“Going back to the question of public-private partnership, it’s important to use that to push for more privacy, even when there is no legislation in place. From the perspective of civil society, we need to ensure there is enough public consultation and inclusive consultation, particularly when those technologies are used for the public interest and can impact our societies to a large extent.”

Tayan said, “Whether they be government agencies or citizen outreach, activities have moved to virtual. For a lot of things that you would normally go into different government offices for, there’s been a big push to make those kinds of services accessible virtually.” He was keen to point out some benefits of this virtual shift – “When I was younger, when you missed a class, you missed a class. You had to speak to colleagues to tell you what you missed. Now there are a lot more facilities available, such as recordings of classes.”

Motivating governments to modernise data laws

Fatafta called the protection of their citizenry’s privacy a positive responsibility of MENA governments. “There is often an argument that having a robust data protection law would spark and encourage innovation, especially when we talk about data flows.” Unfortunately, what we’ve seen here in the region, she added, is data protection laws being modelled to attract investments – such as the building of data centres – innovation and business growth, without placing the privacy rights of users at the core of these laws.

“We need to gain back control and agency of our personal data and that should not be seen as something that is in contradiction with business growth or innovation.”

Concluding the session, Sivaram said: “There’s tremendous potential for improvement and the coronavirus has really accelerated this move to digital services, so in my mind there’s no better time for companies and the public sector to work together with everything that we’ve learned.”

Uber Ignite is a series of talks that brings together thought leaders, regulators, corporates, start-ups and innovators to collectively address a number of urban challenges faced in the MENA region. The series aims to equip guests with the knowledge needed to unlock and maximise technology-focused opportunities for growth in our communities.