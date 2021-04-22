ZonesCorp inks deal to develop innovation hub in Abu Dhabi

ZonesCorp, one of the largest operators of purpose-built economic zones and workers residential cities in the UAE, has signed an agreement to develop an innovation hub in Abu Dhabi.

The deal with Block 7 Investments, a joint venture between EFIRE Capital Holdings Limited of Abu Dhabi and Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad of Malaysia, will see the development of the Block 7 Innovation Hub in the heart of the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD).

The new development caters to key sectors like healthcare, computer science, robotics, mobility, renewable energy and sustainable advance materials, a statement said.

It added that Block 7 is designed to function as a breeding ground for innovation driven industries with ultra-modern infrastructure.

The development of the Block 7 Innovation Hub will take advantage of ZonesCorp’s Advanced Manufacturing Cluster, a regional manufacturing hub that will also service the biopharma, environmental technologies, mobility and ICT sectors.

Spread over 820,000 square metres, it will also include a host of dedicated IT facilities, smart office complexes, exhibition centres, as well as retail and entertainment spaces.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO, ZonesCorp, said: “Our collaboration with Block 7 is in line with ZonesCorp’s strategy of developing Abu Dhabi as an industrial and innovation hub.

“Leveraging ZonesCorp’s growing industrial ecosystem, this project will not only deliver ground-breaking concepts and solutions for the benefit of the global manufacturing industry, but will also showcase how we can combine technology, innovation, and the human element within a single environment.

“This project fits well with our existing plans to advance Abu Dhabi’s industrial and manufacturing sectors bringing R&D, education and technology to the world as well as a model for others to emulate.”