Why the UAE is ‘important’ for vertical farming

The world’s experience with coronavirus last year laid bare the inefficiencies in an overreliance on global food supply chains and exports and highlighted the importance of food security and local production.

The UAE has been a forerunner in the region when it comes to supporting agricultural technology (AgTech) initiatives that would bolster its food security, said Sean Lee, director of Smart Acres, a hydroponic vertical farm based in Abu Dhabi.

“Before this Covid crisis, the approach was more geared towards acquiring assets outside the UAE so a lot of companies were buying farm lands in Africa or agricultural assets in Eastern Europe,” explained Lee.

“But after Covid, we’ve all learned that even if we own farms and different factories outside the UAE, there are countries that might close down their border and we won’t have access to these imported produce so I think it is very important that the government is supporting this industry,” he continued.

The UAE has the potential to be a major player in the vertical farming space, said Lee, both because of its climate and the government support for such AgTech innovations.

“We believe this region, and specifically the UAE, will be a very important location for the vertical farming sector, not only because there’s a lot of great support and interest from the leadership but at the same time, this is actually one of the most ideal places to have and test such a technology,” said Lee.

“The weather conditions are not the most ideal to grow food in this region but vertical farming technology actually allows farmers and corporates to grow vegetables and fresh produce here. I think this is one of the most challenging environments to actually grow some of this produce and so if you can make it here in the in the GCC, in the UAE, then you’ve literally grown food from the desert and your model can be replicated anywhere in the world,” he continued.

The challenge when it comes to vertical farming is the significantly high start-up fees which can reach millions of dollars, he said, making it difficult to price produce competitively when compared with non-tech farmed counterparts.

Sean Lee, director of Smart Acres

“If you think about it, when we bring in these big technologies and computers, we are competing with somebody who just buys seed, literally throws them in the ground and waters them which has almost zero cost, but for most vertical farming and AgriTech companies, the start-up costs is the millions,” said Lee.

“Because of this, the industry is always fighting for profitability. There’s a limit to how much we can price tomatoes at the end of the day so the important thing is to get enough efficiency for us to bring the cost down as much as possible. But at the other spectrum, we have to make sure that the produce are high quality where we can achieve maximum value,” he continued.

One of the ways Smart Acres, whose farms are placed in containers, is managing this issue is by building more containers so they can drive the cost down. The vertical farm currently has eight containers but plans to expand to 86 containers by year-end.

The vertical farm currently grows different varieties of lettuce, which its supplies to a variety of restaurants and hotels across the UAE, but Lee said they developing a research and development centre in Abu Dhabi that would look at growing potato seeds.

Achieving food security in terms of carbohydrates has been a challenge for the UAE and Smart Acres hopes to use tech to develop local potato farming, Lee said.

“I think some of the challenges with potatoes is that the seed industry is dominated by a few players in the world. We plan to internally develop a potato seed that is tailored for the region and can be distributed to the farmers here,” said Lee.

“At the same time, we can export these seeds to some of the bigger potato producing regions such as Egypt, which is the largest potato producers in the Middle East,” he continued.

Smart Acre’s potato will not necessarily be grown in a vertical form but will involve smart farming in a controlled greenhouse environment, said Lee.