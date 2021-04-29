UAE telco giant Etisalat reveals 7.9% increase in Q1 profit to $626.3m

UAE telco giant Etisalat made a net profit, after Federal Royalty, of AED2.3 billion in the first quarter of the year, up 7.9 percent compared to the same three months in 2020.

In a statement, the company said its aggregate subscriber base reached 156 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 4 percent.

Revenues reached AED13.2 billion ($3.6 billion), while consolidated EBITDA totalled AED6.8 billion ($1.85 billion), representing an increase of 0.7 percent on Q1 2020.

Eng. Hatem Dowidar, CEO, Etisalat Group, said: “Etisalat Group’s first quarter results are a continuation of the strong performance the company has achieved over the past year due to the resilience and agility shown across our business operations.

“The company generated record results in the new hybrid scenario helping consumers adapt to a new work-and-learn-from-anywhere reality while continuing to deliver innovative services subscribers require and demand.”

In February, Etisalat announced a net profit after Federal Royalty of AED9 billion ($2.45 billion) for 2020, an increase of 3.8 percent compared to the previous year, on revenues of AED51.7 billion ($14 billion).