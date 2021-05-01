Dubai unveils Food Tech Valley to drive AgTech, enhance food security

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Saturday unveiled plans to launch the first phase of Food Tech Valley which aims to triple the UAE’s food production..

He said in a tweet that the initiative aims to serve as a global destination for start-ups and industry experts in the food ecosystem.

The new city will spearhead innovation and leverage collaborative networks to lead regional transformation and export knowledge on sustainable food systems globally.

It will support the use of technologies and applied research in food processing and agriculture and apply modern farming techniques – such as vertical farming, aquaculture and hydroponics – to accelerate self-sufficiency in fresh food produce and reduce wastage of resources.

Food Tech Valley is the outcome of a partnership between the Ministry of Food and Water Security and Wasl Properties to explore urban planning of future smart and food independent cities.

It will host vertical farms, an advanced smart food logistics hub, research and development (R&D) facilities and a marketplace. Over 300 varieties of crops will be produced in the new city using modern farming techniques and the latest agri technologies.

Sheikh Mohammed said in another tweet that the UAE’s food trade exceeds AED100 billion annually.

“Our country is a global food logistics hub, and we will work to create a nurturing environment for agribusinesses to develop new farming technologies and enhance our future food security,” he added.

The new site aims to enhance local food production, diversify investments and advance research to align and influence future food trends and preferences. It will act as a global hub for start-ups, SMEs and international companies with a wide range of expertise to exchange knowledge in the food industry.

Mariam Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, said that the launch of the initial phase of the Food Tech Valley is vitally important at the present time when the world needs strategic projects to achieve food self-sufficiency, while ensuring sustainability and conservation of resources.

Almheiri said the Food Tech Valley project will establish the UAE’s position as a global laboratory for the latest technologies in innovation-based food security.

“The Food Tech Valley project represents an instrumental stride towards enhancing food security and will serve as a global destination for expertise in the entire food ecosystem. It will also be an economic zone, which is particularly significant considering that the size of the AgTech market is projected to grow from $13.5 billion to $22 billion over the next four years. The project is part of our efforts to achieve our strategic national goals with respect to food security, as it constitutes an incubator for advanced farms – including indoor and vertical farms – with more than 60 percent of the project’s space allocated to these activities.”

“The project features a food innovation centre that has been designed to resemble a head of wheat and will incorporate laboratories, research centres and prototype agricultural systems. Strategically located close to universities and academic institutions, it will support the R&D ecosystem and explore and deliver sustainable solutions around food,” she added.

Food Tech Valley will be home to four main clusters – agricultural technology and engineering, a food innovation centre, R&D facilities, and an advanced smart food logistics hub.

The announcement follows the creation by the Emirates Food Security Council of a new system to tackle the potentially negative impacts of a warming planet on the country’s food systems.

The Climate Change Impact System is a tool being developed over the next coming months with the aim of supporting food security in the UAE in the context of rising global temperatures.

The system aims to formulate an algarithm predicting future climate related changes which will benefit investors, farmers and government bodies.

It also plans to deliver enhanced feasibility studies of potential agro-projects in the UAE and improved visibility on key resource requirements including water, energy and expertise.

Recently, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has also approved a series of incentive packages totalling up to AED1 billion ($272 million) for local and international agriculture technology (AgTech) firms.

The incentives aim to encourage the companies to build and grow a presence in Abu Dhabi, establishing the emirate as a global centre for desert environment agriculture innovation.

Across the Gulf region, increasing local food production has become a more pressing issue given the expected number of visitors to the region over the next few years attracted by events such as the Expo 2020 in Dubai, the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and the tourism projects in Saudi Arabia.

Given the arid environment in the region, vertical farming – growing crops in vertically stacked layers – and other AgTech innovations are gaining traction across the region.

Industry experts say the UAE’s investments in AgTech accelerated over the past year as coronavirus brought food security concerns to the forefront.

Inefficiencies of the UAE’s over-reliance on food imports were highlighted when the pandemic, which hit the UAE in March, disrupted global supply chains.

But the disruptions prompted increased interest in AgTech to bolster food security and as the UAE seeks to improve its global food security ranking, more entrepreneurs are asking to be part of the plan.

Start-ups within the AgTech ecosystem are actively developing solutions they hope will be a key part of the country’s food security strategy.

The UAE aims to be among the top 10 countries globally for food security by 2021.