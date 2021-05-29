How the UAE is aiming to accelerate digital economy capabilities

An Amazon Web Services region is being created in the UAE next year as part of the emirate’s efforts to attract investments that build technology capabilities.

Abu Dhabi Investment Office said Abu Dhabi’s digital economy will be boosted through the launch of the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region in the first half of 2022 which aims to accelerate cloud adoption and empower organisations to innovate faster.

It will further enhance the access organisations have to advanced technologies from the world’s leading cloud services provider, helping them to innovate and digitally transform across Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE, a statement said.

ADIO said the collaboration highlights the growing partnership between the public and private sectors in Abu Dhabi.

As part of its investment, AWS will be collaborating with ADIO across the UAE’s knowledge economy on various ecosystem and education initiatives, training and startup enablement programmes, it added.

Already ranked the Smartest City in the Middle East according to IMD’s Smart City Index 2020, Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its digital infrastructure and capacity to support capabilities across the emirate’s rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem.

Earlier this year, ADIO partnered with ICT leaders, music streaming service Anghami and cloud technology consulting and management company Bespin, under its Innovation Programme.

Underscoring Abu Dhabi’s role as a launchpad for innovators, Anghami is set to list on the Nasdaq via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

In 2021 alone, ADIO has provided more than AED735 million ($200 million) of support to ICT companies based in or setting up in Abu Dhabi to help them innovate, while also providing them with a raft of other non-financial incentives.

Dr Tariq Bin Hendi (pictured above), director general of ADIO, said: “Abu Dhabi is leading the region’s digital transformation, with the emirate’s robust infrastructure and connectivity powering its thriving business ecosystem and cementing its status as the smartest city in the Middle East.

“With the upcoming launch of the new AWS Region in the UAE, smart is about to get smarter. ADIO is collaborating with AWS to bring market-leading cloud computing technology to the country, leveraging the full potential of the emirate’s smart infrastructure.”

The new AWS Middle East (UAE) Region will enable local customers with data residency requirements to store their data in the UAE while also providing even lower latency across the country.

Vinod Krishnan, head of Middle East and North Africa, AWS, said: “The new AWS Region will give organisations in the UAE local access to the most advanced cloud technology, empowering them with tools to build innovative solutions that accelerate digital transformation.

“Critical to realising the full potential of cloud computing is having the right skills. In addition to infrastructure, AWS is making investments in cloud skills training and education programs for people in the UAE. We look forward to supporting Abu Dhabi’s initiatives across the knowledge economy to upskill the workforce and bring cloud learning to schools that prepare young students for the jobs of the future.”

In 2020, cloud uptake in the UAE rose by 40.9 percent over 2019, according to IDC which forecasts that the infrastructure as a service segment will expand rapidly at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.4 percent through to 2025.

As part of the collaboration with ADIO, AWS said it will also invest in education initiatives, training and start-up enablement programmes.