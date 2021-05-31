Microsoft for Start-ups: Propelling B2B entrepreneurs for post-COVID growth

Last year, when organisations across the region accelerated digital transformation programmes for business continuity, start-ups were among them – some already in the cloud, others joining the caravan of digital migrants that were looking to survive and thrive. But in the coming years, according to some experts, entrepreneurs may be the backbone of innovation that pulls the species back from a series of looming brinks.

“While start-ups have been important before and after the post covid economy, there are some big real problems that mankind and humanity is facing,” said Roberto Croci, managing director, Middle East and Africa, Microsoft for Start-ups. “And that can only increase the number founders and entrepreneurs that are willing to solve those big problems with their ideas.”

The region is undergoing unprecedented transformation and start-ups have a vital role to play. From sustainability solutions to entirely new product and service categories, newer businesses may offer just the kind of agility needed for societal impact.

But even the brightest minds with the biggest ideas can sometimes face obstacles. Croci calls for the creation of business environments that allow businesses to fail, learn, create and then scale. Platforms that facilitate quicker times to market are also desirable, as are efforts to ease access to funding rather than limiting it to Series A start-ups.

“We need to connect more VCs, global capital and assets, and have more smart money deployed,” Croci explained. “And not just money; we need to really sustain the growth of start-ups and ignite the ideation that creates new ones.”

Such efforts, Croci urged, should include the addressing of skills gaps in technology, which are present across the Middle East and Africa. “We have such talent in the region, but we need more technical talent, more engineers that are able to come up with solutions that really leverage technology and are not just copying and pasting existing business models with no solid solutions built around them,” he added.

Microsoft for Start-ups supports new B2B start-ups with a minimum viable product (MVP) and some initial traction in their market, by giving them access to technology, mentoring and introductions to investors and potential customers. Microsoft has also launched two new programmes in the region in partnership with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

“The first is the GrowthX Accelerator programme,“ Croci explained, “which aims to accelerate opportunities for B2B start-ups in the region with a focus on tech enablement, market access, and community engagement. The second is Highway to 100 Unicorns, a webinar series that will run start-up-focused activities through our regional partners.”

Microsoft for Start-ups provides tech enablement through its Azure Cloud and other technologies such as GitHub. Data analytics is available through tools like Power BI and entrepreneurs can even build sophisticated CRM systems using Dynamics 365. Microsoft also supports SMEs with their regulatory obligations.

“In the UAE, we have also invested in two data centres, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” said Croci. “So, for all those start-ups that are in regulated industries, such as government, financial services or healthcare, they can trust a partner like Microsoft with reliability, security and data privacy.”

As part of the programme, Microsoft leverages its industry relationships, partner network and access to large enterprises on behalf of start-ups. Through strategic introductions, the company provides its contacts with innovation, and start-ups with the business projects they need to grow. And start-ups can also learn from one another, in networking events that bring together people from different disciplines and industries to share ideas.

Croci advises the region’s budding businesses to “focus on real problems” for maximum market impact that goes beyond profitability to societal benefit. “That happens,” he said, “by falling in love with the problem and being persistent and resilient in finding its solution. Always remember ‘people, product, and profit’, in that order. Get that right, and there is no doubt that these entrepreneurs can be successful in this region.”