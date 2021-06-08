Du parent firm EITC picks CEO to drive ‘transformation agenda’

Fahad Al Hassawi has been named CEO of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, which operates under the Du brand in the UAE.

Previously acting CEO, Al Hassawi has now been entrusted by the EITC board to steer the organisation’s transformation agenda, a statement said.

The 15-year EITC veteran assumed the role of acting CEO in September and has since guided the company into two consecutive quarters of growth, quadrupling net profits during the period.

Mohammad Hadi Al Hussaini, chairman, Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company said: “The EITC board has envisaged an ambitious transformational mandate from the inside-out, directed at driving a purpose and performance driven culture, a faster go-to-market approach, and a deeper and more personalized customer experience.

“To realise these ambitions, Al Hassawi has been appointed to lead EITC into the next phase of growth and expansion. I’m confident that he will build on the momentum that EITC has embarked on and usher in a new accelerated phase of transformation.”

Al Hassawi (pictured below) has been with EITC since 2006 in various roles including chief commercial officer at Du and deputy CEO of EITC overseeing telecom operations, including Du and Virgin brands.

Last month, EITC signed financing agreements worth more than AED3.7 billion ($1 billion) to support future growth.

In a filing to Dubai Financial Market, the company said its board of directors has approved the long-term financing with a group of banks.

In April, EITC announced a net profit of AED257 million for the first quarter of the year, down 27.6 percent from the same period in 2020.

Financial results showed revenues of AED2.88 billion, which was 5.2 percent higher than the previous quarter but 3.7 percent lower than the first three months of last year.