Abu Dhabi’s Yahsat and Airbus on steady path to deliver Thuraya 4-NGS by 2024

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), the Abu Dhabi-based global satellite operator wholly-owned by Mubadala, is on the path to launching its sixth satellite, Thuraya 4-NGS, increasing its reach beyond its current 80 percent of the world’s population.

Despite the challenges caused by Covid-19, the programme is still on track with the L-band satellite set to be in service by 2024.

“We signed the contract with Airbus, who will be building the satellite, last year during the pandemic and were able to maintain our timeline despite the challenges Covid-19 created. We had a strong relationship with our partners that we had built over the years and they offered us full support during the difficult times of the pandemic,” Suliaman Al Ali, Deputy CEO of Thuraya, told Arabian Business.

On Wednesday, Yahsat and Airbus announced the successful completion of its Preliminary Design Review (PDR).

“This is one of the major milestones within the development of the satellite programme and shows that we are in-line with timelines we have set. Airbus will start manufacturing the satellite after this key phase,” Al Ali said.

Thuraya 4-NGS is part of a programme delivering a comprehensive, new L-band ecosystem with the upgrade of Thuraya’s space and ground and user (products and solutions) segments.

“This programme is enhancing the position of Thuraya as a leader within the mobile satellite services industry,” said Al Ali.

Suliaman Al Ali, Deputy CEO of Thuraya

“Throughout our 20 years in the market, we have proven our capabilities and will continue to do – all these investments in this programme will give us a path to keep growing beyond it,” he added. The investment in Thuraya 4-NGS is $544.5 million (AED2 billion).

Al Ali outlined Yahsat’s plans to replace its older satellites with newer ones, effectively embarking on a modernisation of its capabilities to allow for a new portfolio of projects ahead.

Thuraya 4-NGS has a project management team of 12 and is “an opportunity for Emirati engineers to develop their skills and expertise, especially since such big projects come only once or twice in an engineer’s career”, said Al Ali.

Complemented by a 5G-ready core network, Yahsat’s newest satellite system will ensure increased coverage and capacity, while delivering next generation mobility solutions for all customer segments, including defence, government, enterprise and consumers.

“With the new satellite, we will be covering Africa, Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and, after looking at the needs of the market and where the growth signals are, we decided to enhance coverage maritime and aerospace,” said Al Ali.

“For that, we have provided additional coverage in the Indian Ocean, to cover Cape of Good Hope, and also in the Atlantic Ocean,” he added.