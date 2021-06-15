Level up your business with flexibility from edge-to-cloud

Data and its analysis are a key business differentiator, and today corporations use this to gain competitive advantage, scale quicker, and become more agile and innovative. Seen as the new ‘capital’ analysts predict data soon be recorded in a company’s market capitalisation.

Because of the increase in structured and unstructured data, businesses of all sizes, in every industry, now operate in a hybrid, edge to cloud world. Organisations recognise that a one-size-fits-all approach through public cloud does not work for most of their applications and data, which must stay on-premises or at the edge. This is due to a complex mix of factors that includes cost, compliance, control, governance, latency and performance, security, and application entanglement.

By using an As-a-Service model, data-driven companies can get the same cloud experience everywhere — including in their on-premises data centres, at the edge, and in multi-clouds. Operate, manage, and control mixed environments from one central location, with HPE Greenlake, the intelligent cloud infrastructure and platform service designed to reduce complexity while boosting agility and innovation.

In May 2021, HPE unveiled a new data services platform to address the explosion of data edge-to-cloud and accelerate data-driven digital transformation for customers. The new platform aims to help HPE realise its Unified DataOps vision, which wants to collapse silos and eliminate complexity.

This new platform was built to address the data explosion edge-to-cloud, maximise agility and innovation, and reduce business risk. Here are four ways it can help your business.

1 – Accelerate digital transformation

The pandemic forced companies across a swathe of sectors to rapidly put into place digital transformation programmes that may have been on the back-burner before.

With HPE’s Data Services Cloud Console, businesses can enjoy the agility that comes with the cloud – particularly the simplicity, self-service, automation and manage-from-anywhere capabilities it gives them – wherever their particular data infrastructure happens to live, whether that be in physical servers at the office, in the cloud or at the edge.

What does this mean for your business?

With simplified deployment, any new systems are automatically detected and brought on board. Just plug them in, power on and the new system is good to go in minutes.

Intent-based provisioning, meanwhile, brings an AI approach to storage provisioning, which is typically a manual process. By leveraging real-time context into resource headroom and app-specific service-level agreements (SLAs), the storage location of your data is automatically optimised. Working with role-based access control, intent-based provisioning can speed up the entire development cycle of a new application.

2 – Rethink traditional roles

HPE’s Unified DataOps vision is the company’s “north star”.

The tech giant asks us to reimagine the role of an IT manager, where they can focus on deploying services rather than maintaining infrastructure.

Similarly, a company’s innovators can pull up insights and, ultimately, bring ideas to market quicker thanks to instant- secure access to data.

Finally, data managers get to automatically protect their data for any SLA, wherever it lives, and IT executives have complete visibility into their data from edge-to-cloud – all through a streamlined, unified experience.

3 – Realise your AI potential

The past decade has seen some impressive applications of AI and machine learning (ML) around the world. More and more businesses are looking at AL and ML as a means to innovate, and the power of data is key here.

Using cloud services built for ML operations through HPE Greenlake, developers get access to an enterprise-grade machine learning service that not only allows for the rapid building, training and deployment of ML models but also handles the process from pilot through to production stages, at any scale.

With HPE GreenLake, you can operationalise ML workflows at your premises, accelerate time-to-value for data science teams, pay only for what you use, and, finally, reduce the burden of managing your ML infrastructure, which can be sizeable.

4 – Go cloud native for unprecedented consistency

Powered by the Data Services Cloud Console, HPE Alletra is a portfolio of cloud-native data infrastructure solutions that were programmed to power all of an organisation’s data, from edge to cloud.

With different apps often presenting differing levels of consistency when it comes to their simplicity, agility and cloud usage, Alletra solves this problem by levelling everything up.

With Alletra, your personnel no longer need to own and maintain data infrastructure – instead, they can access and utilise it on demand and as-a-service. They will also be able to run apps old and new to meet every SLA with standardised resiliency, efficiency and performance.

With true consistency across your data services, you’ll finally be able to realise the potential of a hybrid cloud operation, realise AI-driven progress, and rapidly progress your digital transformation.