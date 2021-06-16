Abu Dhabi trials scanners to identify Covid-infected people

Abu Dhabi has announced the adoption of an experimental use of advanced scanners to identify people living with Covid-19 virus, as part of efforts to maintain public health and safety.

The Committee for Emergency Management, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona Pandemic in Abu Dhabi said the new devices contribute to the strengthening of the current precautionary procedure system at several locations in the emirate, without any change to the current protocols.

The devices have several technical advantages, remotely scanning potentially injured persons without filming or recording, providing immediate results and being efficient for mass survey procedures, such as access to public facilities, a statement said.

It added that pilot phase locations for the use of scanners include entry points to the emirate, selected public facilities on Yas Island and specific entry and exit points.

If the device shows a possible infection to a person, he or she is required to perform a PCR nasal swab within 24 hours. The Committee said that tests for possible cases would be free of charge.

The announcement comes as Abu Dhabi has recently removed the UK from its green list that allows for quarantine-free entry to the emirate for travellers.

Tajikistan has also been removed from the UAE’s green list, while Malta is the only addition to the updated travel list.

Countries, regions, and territories included on the green list are regularly updated based on international development and inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community.

Abu Dhabi has announced it intends to lift quarantine restrictions for global travellers from July 1, and plans are in the works to make the capital’s border with Dubai more “tourist friendly”.

Abu Dhabi has also introduced a green pass program for its residents to enter shops, malls, gyms, hotels and other facilities that came into effect from Tuesday.