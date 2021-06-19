Masdar City eyes key role in global green recovery from Covid crisis

Masdar City, the sustainable urban development in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi, said it is set to play a key role in the global green recovery from Covid-19 as it continues to add innovation and technology companies to its roster.

The number of companies in the free zone increased 26 percent in 2020 including G42 Healthcare, whose laboratories and testing centres were central to the UAE’s pandemic response.

Masdar City said the figures emphasise the essential need for innovation in progressing the green transition through the development and commercialisation of new technologies.

Masdar City is Abu Dhabi’s only planned and approved research and development (R&D) cluster and is now home to more than 900 companies, ranging from multinationals and SMEs, to homegrown start-ups.

These companies are developing ground-breaking technological solutions to some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges, across the key sectors of energy, water, artificial intelligence, health, space, agriculture, and mobility, a statement said.

“The UAE leadership has made a longstanding commitment to progressive climate action and recognises the integral part that innovation plays in advancing the global green recovery,” said Abdulla Balalaa, executive director, Masdar City.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has further underlined the links between public health and climate change. Now more than ever, we see the critical importance of the green recovery. It is the only way forward to drive sustainable development, and facilitating innovation in key sectors is a fundamental aspect of this journey, one that we are helping to lead at Masdar City.”

He added: “The work being done by companies in Masdar City to develop transformative technologies is not only preparing for the future, but is creating it, while simultaneously supporting the UAE’s goals of driving sustainable and positive change.”

Despite the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, Masdar City continued to welcome new partners including the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), which shapes the R&D strategy in Abu Dhabi, alongside its pillar entities, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and ASPIRE.

Masdar City said it will continue to advance solutions in key sectors, which also support the UAE’s industrial sector in increasing its contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) of AED300 billion by 2031.

“The UAE has strategies in place that will support the development of industrial small-to-medium enterprises and enable them to play a greater role in the country’s transition to a knowledge-based economy. The city provides a very unique offering that includes education, R&D, technology, and innovation, all within a strategic base through which companies can test new technologies and build their partnerships. We are already home to more than 900 companies and we look forward to growing that number significantly over the next 10 years,” Balalaa added.