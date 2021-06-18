Abu Dhabi suspends green pass system, use of Alhosn app

Abu Dhabi’s green pass system and use of the Alhosn app have been temporarily suspended after users reported technical issues, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said on Friday.

The crash was caused by a surge in new subscriptions after Abu Dhabi implemented its green pass system that relies on the use of the app to enter shops, malls, events and other facilities.

“The green pass will be reinstated after completing the app update and ensuring the continuity of the app service for all users,” a statement on the state-run news outlet WAM said.

Currently Abu Dhabi residents who are facing technical difficulties can show the approved text messages with PCR tests and vaccination records.

The green pass system came into effect June 15, requiring Abu Dhabi’s residents to use the Alhosn app to enter shopping malls and large supermarkets, gyms, hotels and facilities within public parks and beaches, private beaches and swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, and museums, and restaurants and cafes.

On Wednesday, the UAE capital announced it would trial new scanners to identify people infected with Covid-19.

The Committee for Emergency Management, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona Pandemic in Abu Dhabi said the new devices contribute to the strengthening of the current precautionary procedure system at several locations in the emirate, without any change to the current protocols.