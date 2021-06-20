As gaming industry booms, Digital Games Conference Middle East and Africa speakers’ announced

Amid an ongoing boom in the GCC’s gaming industry, Digital Games Conference Middle East and Africa (DGC MEA) announced on Sunday its lineup of speakers for the virtual conference taking place June 22 to 24.

Video game sales in the UAE rose 10 percent last year as analysts forecast that the Gulf’s gaming market will surpass $821 million by year-end, said Majed Al Suwaidi, managing director of Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City, who is a keynoter speaker at the conference.

“The gaming industry is skyrocketing. These figures indicate an influx of opportunities in the sector, and we can expect the technology used within gaming, such as augmented reality and virtual reality, to grow and spill over into other industries, too,” said Al Suwaidi.

“In line with Dubai Media City’s commitment to play a key role in the achievement of the objective of the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy – to double the contribution of the creative industries to the GDP of Dubai from 2.6 percent in 2020 to 5 percent by 2025 – we are delighted to join key industry stakeholders at Dubai Gaming Conference MEA on a conversation to shape the future of this electrifying sector,” he continued.

The two other keynote speakers are Steve Arhancet, co-CEO & co-owner, Team Liquid and William Al Badeesh, publishing and marketing lead, Garena.

Speakers at confirmed sessions include representatives of FaZe CLAN, Fanatic, Saudi Esports Federation and Robocom VR.

Majed Al Suwaidi, managing director of Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City

DGC MEA brings together global experts and professionals to exchange knowledge, best practices, business and career opportunities in the gaming industry.

DGC MEA is the knowledge and business gateway for the MEA games industry and ecosystem offering exclusive insights, engaging content, and opportunities to network with industry professionals – including developers, publishers, investors, and opinion leaders – at a regional and global level.

Digital Games Conference Middle East & Africa is the B2B conference of ITP Gaming, a division of ITP Media Group.

Tickets can be purchased here.