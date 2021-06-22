‘A better tomorrow’: how the Microsoft cloud is becoming the catalyst for economic resilience and innovation

As the Middle East enters a post-coronavirus era in which public and private enterprises capitalise on pandemic-induced digitisation, technology strategies are likely to focus on the potential of cloud. This month, Microsoft celebrates the second anniversary of its Abu Dhabi and Dubai cloud regions’ launch.

“Microsoft’s UAE data centres have accelerated digital transformation in numerous ways in the country and across the wider Middle East, following their launch in June 2019,” said Sayed Hashish, general manager of Microsoft UAE. “The availability of local cloud regions enabled organisations to address data residency and governance requirements, while also enabling job creation and economic growth.”

Microsoft has designed its cloud to be relevant to a wide range of scales and industries, covering public and private enterprise and large and small businesses.

“The intelligent, versatile Microsoft cloud enables organisations everywhere to empower employees, optimise operations, engage customers, and change the very essence of their products and services,” Hashish added.

Upon launch of the facilities, Microsoft saw a groundswell of interest in its cloud. Adopters include Etihad Airways, which standardised operations and transformed its finance function by adopting Azure, Teams, Power Apps and PowerBI; and Dubai-based education provider GEMS, which migrated around 174,000 students to distance learning during the pandemic.

When the coronavirus emerged as a global crisis, Microsoft collaborated with several public and private entities across the UAE on public safety and business continuity projects, leveraging its cloud regions to drive resilience. Critical sectors such as education, healthcare and supply chains were major beneficiaries of the data centres.

“Tools like Microsoft Teams helped people to better connect and collaborate remotely, and ensured business continuity,” said Hashish. “In partnership with organisations such as GEMS, Middlesex University, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and Emirates NBD, we built new capabilities through the power of our intelligent cloud, delivering scalability, performance, security and connectivity during the crisis.”

As lockdowns abate, Microsoft’s cloud could prove to be a significant component of innovation and economic resilience. According to a recent IDC report, Microsoft’s ecosystem will generate new revenues of $$27 billion in the UAE by 2024 while adding 69,000 new jobs to the economy. The findings also reveal that for every $1 of Microsoft cloud-generated revenue, the partner ecosystem is expected to generate $7.76 by 2024, up from $6.01 in 2020.

“We are aligned to the country’s vision,” Hashish explained. “The UAE has demonstrated an unparalleled level of crisis management during the pandemic. Through our cloud locations, Microsoft will empower everyone with the innovation they need to build on this success and create a better tomorrow.”