Etisalat says committed to bringing 6G technology to the UAE

UAE-based telco Etisalat on Wednesday announced its foray into the next generation of the mobile network with efforts towards realising 6G by conducting research and developing international standards.

Haitham Abdulazzak, chief technology officer at Etisalat, shared the insights during his address at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the annual trade show dedicated to the mobile communications industry.

“Advancement and development of new mobile technologies has become much more rapid than ever. Introduction of new features, capabilities and use of millimetre frequencies seen in 5G is a result of this advancement, which is expected to be complemented with terahertz spectrum in 6G.

“Etisalat is one of the ambitious players making steps towards the sixth generation of the network,” he said in comments published by state news agency WAM.

“The excellent achievements by Etisalat today in 5G coverage, cloud native, slicing, multi-access edge computing (MEC) development, AI and automation platforms, as well as high fibre penetration, which stands at more than 99 percent of UAE populated area coverage, is a result of the long-term strategy paving the way towards 6G.

He added: “We are committed to bringing the latest technologies to UAE market to enable digital societies. As part of our vision and future technology planning, 6G is going beyond earth networks into space to enable new era of services and usage scenarios with terabyte data traffic resulting in extra ordinary human to machine interaction.

“Etisalat is upgrading tools and capabilities of its R&D centre to enhance the contribution towards 6G global standardisation within the international fora and alliances.”

6G technology is seen as an enabler of new coverage dimensions in space and maritime in addition to the terrestrial dimension.