Abu Dhabi announces launch of Covid contact tracing system

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DOH), on Friday announced the launch of the first coronavirus contact tracing system in the region.

The Contact Tracing Assistant System is designed to conduct a virtual chat with positive Covid-19 cases and aims to expand the scope of virus investigations to be more comprehensive and to speed up communication.

Once a positive case receives their Covid-19 result, the system automatically sends them an SMS with a link for the virtual chat. After verification of hisher Emirates ID is completed, the person will proceed with dialogue by answering specific questions to complete the process.

The system allows the investigation and contact tracing team to gather necessary information, such as who is returning from abroad, or a workplace, or who has recently come in contact with a positive case, to expand the investigation process.

It will also ask for a list of possible contacts 48 hours before the positive result.

The information obtained will be considered confidential and will not be shared with anyone outside the investigation team.

The system is available only in Arabic and English.

Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Hamed, chairman of DOH, said: “Abu Dhabi has led by example and used advanced technology in tracing virus transmission. The new Contact Tracing Assistant System will help in controlling the transmission and ensure the health and safety of all members of the community. We praise all the efforts shown by the centre since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Matar Al Nuaimi, director general of ADPHC, added: “We always strive to develop the medical response capabilities, especially with Covid-19 investigations.

“This collaborative system will contribute toward better communication with patients and possible contacts, and will allow us to take the appropriate preventative measures towards each case.”

The system is part of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to curb the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, Abu Dhabi topped a list of the world’s 25 leading cities for their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Issued by London-based analytics consortium, Deep Knowledge Group (DKG), the ranking was based on 50 parameters across five categories, including economic resilience and healthcare.

According to the report, Abu Dhabi has led the world through its rapid and robust response, protecting the health and safety of the community with proactive and stringent precautionary measures, while supporting the economy with stimulus packages that provided critical and ongoing support to all sectors of the local economy.