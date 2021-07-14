The NVIDIA advantage: Creating content faster and smarter

If you are a creator, streamer, designer, architect, photographer, videographer, freelancer or anyone else who makes content as a hobby or for living, you know that today’s creative profession is more demanding than ever before – and you need powerful hardware to get your work done.

On the other hand, if you are a digital media student in film and art, science, technology, engineering or maths, you know that your work is heavily based on GPU-accelerated apps in design, AI, and data science. These days we even need more powerful and reliable laptops, considering that many of us are working and studying remotely, or working and studying from home.

The sad fact is that for years all of us, creators and students, were underserved, having to rely on hardware that did not always address our needs, resulting in a lot of delays in projects, extra unnecessary efforts and disappointments – and sadly many are still unaware of a platform that is out there which could serve them better than what they already own.

We all need the right tools to create content and complete projects quicker and easier without having to worry about the hardware aspect – and this is where all we need to look for is NVIDIA Studio laptops, which are purpose-built to power the world’s most innovative minds, empowering creativity at the speed of imagination.

Whether you’re an aspiring artist or an industry veteran looking to do your best work, NVIDIA Studio laptops make it happen — really fast. From ray tracing and VR to AI-powered 8K video editing, NVIDIA GPUs boost workflows.

What makes NVIDIA Studio laptops a rendering beast is a combination of NVIDIA Studio software and hardware platform utilising technology to make creative work easier and more efficient.

They consist of powerful RTX GPUs, which accelerate content creation; dedicated Studio drivers that deliver the best compatibility and performance for creative apps; 70 plus RTX-accelerated applications including Adobe, Blender, Autodesk, Davinci and Redcine that use Ray Tracing acceleration and AI acceleration; and Studio SDKs, which developers can use to add rendering, AI and video processing features to their apps.

NVIDIA RTX 30 series Studio laptops delivers three big improvements for creators and designers.

First, they are a rendering beast and they come with up to 24GB on GeForce and up to 48GB on our pro cards. This allows creators to increase the complexity of their assets and render in less time.

Second, it brings faster AI acceleration from video editing to photography to 3D rendering, in addition to being backed by NVIDIA DLSS, for real-time creative apps such as D5 Render and Unreal Engine.

Finally, it brings new AV1 decode capability, Gen 4 PCIE, Shadowplay PC capture technology, and NVIDIA encoder to handle up to 8K HDR video.

In short, NVIDIA Studio laptops allow you to get work done faster and smarter, while tackling more complex projects more efficiently – and that’s why NVIDIA Studio laptops the perfect machine for any type of creator, designer or engineer.

There is a model for everyone, from hobbyists to large studio operations:

– NVIDIA Studio laptops with RTX 3050 are perfect for hobbyists and online graphic designers, photographers and video editors working in Adobe Creative Cloud.

– Stepping up to RTX 3060 or higher unlocks 3D workflows in apps such as Blender and Unreal Engine, 6K and 8K video editing, and RTX-powered game broadcasting for online creators, streamers and freelancers.

– Finally, NVIDIA Studio laptops RTX Professional GPUs enable 3D work with even larger assets, multi-app workflows and professional broadcasting use cases for the most demanding individual and enterprise-based creators.

It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that RTX ray tracing and AI are revolutionising content creation. Let’s look at one example: Over the past six months one of the two major RTX-accelerated features that Adobe has added to Photoshop is Super Resolution AI network that allows photographers to upscale images up to 25x faster than CPU.

RTX up to 25x faster than CPU. The second is Smart Portrait, which is based on NVIDIA’s StyleGAN research and allow artists to edit facial attributes — hair style, expressions, age, and more – with simple sliders.

Adjust facial attributes with simple sliders. The tables below show the speed of NVIDIA Studio laptops compared to a CPU/iGPU powered laptop or Macbook Pro.

You can learn more about NVIDIA Studio Laptops by visiting www.nvidia.com/en-gb/studio/