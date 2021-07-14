Saudi Arabia awards licences to expand mobile telecom services

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced that it has awarded licences to two new mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) said the new licences bring the total number of mobile telecom companies operating in Saudi Arabia to seven.

The new companies to be given the licences, after winning a competition announced by CITC in February, are Integrated Telecom Mobile Company (ITC Mobile) and Future Networks Communications Company, doubling the number of MVNOs in the kingdom.

In 2014, CITC awarded the MVNO licences to Virgin Mobile KSA and Etihad Jawraa.

CITC governor Dr Mohammed Al-Tamimi said that licensing MVNOs comes in line with the plan to stimulate the investment environment for Saudi Arabia’s telecom sector.

“At CITC, we aim to enhance the level of competitiveness in the sector, and improve user experience, by facilitating additional service providers,” he said in comments published by Saudi Press Agency.

Al-Tamimi also highlighted telecom service providers as important partners in transforming Saudi Arabia into a digital society, a key component of Vision 2030.

Companies with MVNO licenses can provide users with services, including voice calls, internet, SMS, voicemail, media services and more, without owning any towers or frequencies.

The provision of these services depends on the MVNOs renting or purchasing capacities from service providers with infrastructure, and then providing services to subscribers.