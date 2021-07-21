UAE’s DIFC is home to new blockchain tokenisation platform

Zeniq, based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), is looking to make “the UAE a pioneering global market and a go-to destination for 100 percent secure and user-friendly digital asset management for users and innovators alike,” according to a press release.

Sheikh Saeed Bin Hasher Al Maktoum, who is a partner on the project, said “We are in line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President & Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a city that is fully-powered through the blockchain.”

The rise of awareness and demand for non-volatile cryptocurrencies, digital assets, reliable blockchain and decentralized finance applications (aka De-Fi Apps) in the UAE and across the world, has proportionally ignited concerns about risk, compliance, the environment and safety.

Zeniq’s new platform will allow its users access to liquidity in the DIFC, and potentially globally, whilst being compliant with best international and local regulatory standards relating to know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money-laundering and other laws, without the hassle of the conventional financial and banking services. The company is working with partners to launch a sustainable, secure, and hassle-free tokenization solution from the United Arab Emirates.

“ZENIQ isn’t just unleashing the true potential of blockchain technology, it will also provide a new wave of digital innovation and economic opportunities. We have developed an advanced infrastructure and regulatory system for the development and adoption of digital assets and tokenization,” said Zeniq CEO Mag. Erwin Dokter.