ADIO boosts Abu Dhabi’s position as tech hub with three partnership deals

Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has announced three tech partnerships as a part of its Innovation Programme.

The deals, with Callsign, Lyve and RIZEK, will bring ADIO’s total funding for Abu Dhabi’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector in 2021 to AED865 million ($235m) across seven companies.

“Abu Dhabi’s ICT sector is rapidly advancing with the arrival and expansion of ambitious companies like Callsign, Lyve and RIZEK,” director-general of ADIO, Dr Tariq Bin Hendi said. “Abu Dhabi is a long-term partner to businesses aligned with our strategic focus and we are here to help companies fast-track their progress while ensuring they are suitably equipped to grow sustainably and make a real impact on the global stage.”

The three partnerships come as part of ADIO’s efforts to support Abu Dhabi in its ambitions to become a regional tech hub.

Dr Tariq Bin Hendi, director-general of ADIO.

“As the ‘Smartest City’ in the Middle East and North Africa, Abu Dhabi is a regional leader in ICT in areas including artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, cloud, e-commerce and smart manufacturing,” Dr Hendi said.

“We have advanced infrastructure, connectivity and networks to support companies looking to develop innovative solutions for the digital economy. ADIO aims to attract and partner like-minded companies that can simultaneously benefit from these advantages while bringing in their capabilities and talent to strengthen the ecosystem.”

Callsign

Callsign is a London-based company whose primary goal is to re-establish digital trust. The company uses intelligence-driven authentication to identify users and block harmful actors.

The company has plans to build a technical centre in Abu Dhabi’s Hub71. Callsign’s Abu Dhabi team has grown to 45 employees in the past six months with plans to reach 100 employees by the year’s close.

“The leadership of the UAE has shown immense foresight and vision to establish ADIO, and as a result Abu Dhabi as a global technical headquarters,” said Dr Zia Hayat, CEO and chairman of Callsign.

He added that ADIO’s partnership played a vital role in Callsign’s decision to expand outside of the UK and into the UAE.

Lyve

Lyve is a global logistics solutions and technology company founded in the UAE, with a presence in 12 countries.

The company, which will be setting up its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, uses patented cloud-based logistics platforms and digital transformation innovations to connect businesses with their partners and clients.

“We are honoured to have been granted the opportunity to scale our business during the most exciting and promising time in digital transformation,” CEO and co-founder of Lyve, Hassan Hallas, said. “Through the growth of our research and development department, we look forward to developing new disruptive tech solutions that will have an outsized impact on both the regional and global last-mile delivery and e-commerce industries.”

Rizek

Rizek is an online platform that connects users with service providers in several industries including maintenance, healthcare, beauty and more.

The company started less than a year ago, but it has already witnessed an 800 percent jump in revenue and a 700 percent increase in customer base. Rizek was also the first Emirati company to offer home PCR testing and the first company in the world to administer home Covid-19 vaccines.

With the help of ADIO, Rizek will embark on expansion into Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

“Our partnership with ADIO will aid us in achieving what we promised ourselves and our community to achieve, and will further emphasise the impact our presence has made since our inception, as well as the efforts we will continue to make to elevate on-demand services in the UAE – and the region as a whole – to new heights,” said founder and CEO of Rizek, Abdallah Abu Sheikh.

Parternship with ADIO

Dr Hendi added: “ADIO has awarded Callsign, Lyve and Rizek competitive financial incentives, including rebates on highly skilled payroll and high-tech CAPEX, as well as non-financial incentives, such as support with establishment processes and ecosystem engagement.

“We connect the companies to relevant opportunities and partnerships across Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem.”

ADIO’s Innovation Programme is worth AED2 billion ($545m). “The programme was launched in 2020 to support innovation-focused companies in areas with high-growth potential, including financial services, ICT, health services and biopharma, tourism and AgTech, among others,” Dr Hendi said.

Under this new programme, leading technology figures including music streaming service Anghami, cloud ops company Bespin Global and subscription video service Starzplay Arabia have developed new headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

While Amazon Web Services (AWS) is preparing to launch a cloud infrastructure region in the UAE as well.

Dr Hendi said that he anticipates a growing number of opportunities for start-ups in the emirate over the second half of 2021, particularly for those that have a focus on technology.

“Innovation and technology will be a key focus for investors,” he said. “Funding support abounds in the UAE, whether companies are looking for equity investments, incentives, government support or more.”

The UAE led the MENA region in investment growth in terms of the number of deals and funding for H1 2021 as they acquired 61 percent of total investments, according to Magnitt’s H1 2021 MENA Venture Report.

Dr Hendi continued: “In addition to funding, start-ups will have strong support in mentorship via accelerator programmes, as well as access to talent. The government is also making it easier than ever to do business from Abu Dhabi with new reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business for investors by providing more control, reducing costs and streamlining processes.”

Hendi also stressed the important role that fintech will play in the post-pandemic venture capital market.

“There was an acceleration in digital adoption of fintech solutions during the pandemic that can be attributed to rising demand for contactless payments and banking services,” he said.

“We saw new technology and ventures, driven by start-ups and innovation-focused companies, emerging to meet the needs of a global population that experienced change and uncertainty on a scale never seen before. We expect that funding for the fintech sector will remain resilient.”

Prior to the launch of ADIO’s Innovation Programme, ADIO was focused on bolstering agricultural innovation through its agtech incentive scheme.