Al Bayader secures financing for UAE’s largest food packaging complex

UAE-based Al Bayader International on Monday said it has secured medium-term financing to build the region’s largest food packaging industrial complex in Sharjah’s Al Sajaa Industrial City.

When completed in 2023, the facility will quadruple its total production capacity to over 120,000 tonnes, it said in a statement.

Spanning an area of 450,000 square feet – the size of nearly six football fields – the Al Bayader International Industrial Complex will manufacture over 70 percent of its total product range of more than 1,200 food packaging and cleaning products.

The facility will include a dedicated R&D facility to drive product innovation, a large showroom, offices and 500-strong staff accommodation.

Work on the new project will commence soon and follows the recent expansion of Al Bayader International’s manufacturing facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone, which marked an investment of AED200 million for an expanded portfolio of ‘Made in UAE’ products.

The company said HSBC has contributed finance for the land purchase and construction of the new AED13 million Sharjah industrial complex, which complements the Operation 300bn initiative announced by the UAE leadership to build domestic manufacturing capabilities and add in-country value.

Nidal Haddad, CEO of Al Bayader International, said: “Securing the financing from HSBC for our mega-industrial complex underlines the strong potential of growth we have and our financial fundamentals. We continue to invest in building local manufacturing competencies.”

Set to create several hundreds of jobs, the new industrial facility will deliver several strategic functions of Al Bayader International, including advanced testing labs from Japan, the company said.

Al Bayader International currently owns and operates six manufacturing and nine logistics locations.

The company has also recently expanded its chain of retail shops opening its flagship retail outlet on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, complementing the larger 2021 expansion plan of the group to open more retail outlets across the UAE as well as grow its business footprint to Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.