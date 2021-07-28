Riyadh-based WeDeliver closes $2.4m record pre-seed round

WeDeliver has closed a $2.4 million pre-seed round – the largest for a Saudi-based start-up and the third largest for a start-up in the MENA region.

The first crowdsourced delivery technology start-up in the region has tripled its revenues in the last three months and achieved double digit growth rates every month since it launched in Riyadh last year shortly after the global pandemic lockdowns in April 2020.

Mohammad Abu Kwaik, chief technology officer and co-founder, said: “With the new funds we will improve the automation of our operations, in addition to building our own data warehouse.

“There is huge demand for technology skills in the MENA region; at least 45 percent of our overall staff compliment by the end of 2021 will be technology specialists.”

WeDeliver uses AI, machine learning, and a mobile application to connect businesses that have parcels to be delivered with freelancer drivers heading in the right direction.

Using crowdsourced freelance drivers, and under-utilised warehouses for storage and hubs that include easy-to-find locations such as gas stations and local shops for collection and delivery, reduces delivery costs for the market.

“Our business is meeting the region’s needs for quick deliveries which surged during the pandemic,” said Ahmed Ramahi, CEO and co-founder.

Current partners include Saudi logistics company, Salasel Alemdad, VEST investment company, Palestine Paltel Telcom Group, the Mutasami family fund, Arcom Technologies, along with angels from leading management consulting firms, members of the Riyadh Chamber of Entrepreneurship Organisation, and Kassim Legal.