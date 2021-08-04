Teenage entrepreneurs in UAE help students ace their exams

Two seventeen-year-old entrepreneurs in the UAE are shaking up the test prep industry, introducing an AI-powered search engine to help fellow high school students around the world ace their exams.

Students using the ROY (Rely on Yourself) search engine can ask questions by choosing a specific course and an algorithm generates an answer designed to help correctly answer test questions.

“There’s a lot of personal assistance in technology, but there’s not one that is education specific,” co-founder Raza Shah told Arabian Business.

“You can search this question on Google and you’d get a lot of varied answers, but it’s just general answers that won’t help you get the marks in your exams. This platform is specifically designed to help you get the mark in exams.”

The AI, developed mostly by co-founder Abdulaziz Albastaki, is designed to get smarter with the platform’s increased use.

“ROY works through inputting lots of data through man hours, so right now we’ve inputted the minimum amount of data that it needs, but as people search and as people use it, it gets better over time,” Shah said.

Right now, the platform is completely free to use, but the teenage co-founders said as they add courses and features they’ll look to monetise it.

The global test preparation market in 2020 was estimated at $465.9 million and by 2027 it’s expected to reach $639.6m, according to data from StrategyR.

ROY (Rely on Yourself) search engine co-founder Raza Shah.

GEMS students Albastaki and Shah have designed the platform around the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) courses, the English academic qualification that is used around the world.

As of March this year, 70,000 searches had been done on ROY by 3,000 students. In their own school, Jumeirah College in Dubai, they’ve rolled out the platform in the economics department where 12,000 searches alone have been completed.

“We launched it right before exam period, so it was quite effective,” Shah said.

They have also piloted the program in schools in Singapore and Shanghai, and Shah said after receiving feedback from students in East Asia, they simplified ROY’s interface to what it is today.

Next steps

And the next step is to get their platform into schools in Britain, Shah told Arabian Business. Ultimately, as they expand the course offerings, they’ll also look to break into the American market.

Currently they are considering how to leverage technology to their advantage.

The AI was developed mostly by co-founder Abdulaziz Albastaki

“During distance learning there were people who didn’t have access to computers or effective methods of using the internet, but if we make ROY available on an app on a phone, it’ll be available to almost everybody,” Shah said, adding they’re considering developing a Google Chrome web extension.

“We need a lot of skill to help us replicate ROY across several different platforms so it’s available to everyone,” he said.

The duo said once they turn 18 and graduate next summer they’ll more actively look to enter an incubator or accelerator program and start securing funding.

Albastaki said “We are opening up 7 percent of ROY for AED75,000, to individuals who believe that they have value that would propel ROY as a leading technology in the education industry. This values ROY just under AED1.1m, and we believe with the amount of man hours used to produce the algorithm and software, with expert opinion, this is appropriate.”