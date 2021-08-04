Ruler issues decree to drive Dubai’s ambition to become global 3D printing hub

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued a new decree which aims to make the emirate a global hub for the use of 3D printing technologies.

The decree regulates the use of 3D printing in the construction sector in Dubai, with Dubai Municipality tasked with overseeing its implementation.

The new legislation supports the emirate’s strategic target to ensure that 25 percent of its buildings are constructed using 3D printing technology by 2030.

According to a statement, the decree also aims to promote Dubai as a regional and global hub for the use of 3D printing technologies.

Part of a broader plan to spur economic growth and promote adoption of advanced technologies in the emirate, the new legislation seeks to enhance efficiencies in construction projects, enhance the local industry’s competitiveness, reduce waste and attract leading companies in the sector to Dubai, the statement added.

Any entity seeking to conduct 3D printing activity in the sector must first register with Dubai Municipality and obtain a licence before seeking further approvals from other authorities.

Real estate developers should also ensure that 3D printing related projects are executed only by contractors licensed for the activity by Dubai Municipality.

To encourage the use of 3D printing in the construction sector, the municipality will create a consolidated list of incentives and facilities provided by both government and non-government entities.

Last year, Dubai Future Foundation was officially recognised as a new Guinness World Records title holder for building the world’s first 3D-printed commercial building (pictured above).

Previously, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, unveiled the 3D Printing Strategic Alliance to further accelerate Dubai’s transition into a leading 3D printing hub.