Hyperforce is coming to the uae – here’s why that matters

One of the most exciting announcements at this year’s Salesforce Live: Middle East was the news that we are partnering with AWS to bring Hyperforce to the region.

AWS is opening a new infrastructure region in the UAE, set to launch in the first half of 2022. That makes now the perfect time for UAE businesses to start considering how Hyperforce can improve their operations. To help you do that, we’re going to break down the basics of what Hyperforce is and what it can do for your business.

What is Salesforce Hyperforce?

Hyperforce is a complete reimagining of the Salesforce platform architecture that makes it more powerful and scalable than ever before. Hyperforce will enable UAE businesses to deploy Salesforce apps and services securely and reliably, using the scale and agility of a public cloud powered by AWS.

Why does Hyperforce matter for UAE businesses?

UAE businesses across all industries face immense pressure to accelerate digital transformation and deliver more customer-centric service experiences. But with strict data sovereignty laws preventing them from adopting the latest cloud-based solutions, this is easier said than done. The result is that many growing businesses in the region are constrained by on-premises architecture that’s grown slow and inflexible over time. Hyperforce will empower UAE businesses to overcome these challenges – and grow faster than ever.

What are the key features?

With Hyperforce, we scale our product portfolio on top of public cloud infrastructure to support the growth and success of Salesforce’s UAE customer base while providing enhanced performance in the UAE. Our AWS partnership will enable rapid deployment of the Salesforce platform locally, addressing our UAE customers’ data residency concerns and supporting customer compliance regulations.

For Hyperforce users, this means:

Hyper-compliance: Choose where your data is stored to stay compliant with even the strictest company, industry, and regional regulations.

Hyper-scalability: Serve your end users with reliable, low latency performance by scaling compute power as required and deploying resources quickly and easily in the public cloud.

Hyper-security: Ensure your data is protected at all times with end-to-end encryption (at rest and in transit) and access limitation, and enjoy the peace of mind to focus on innovation.

Hyper-compatibility: With backward compatibility, every app, customization, or integration you’ve built on Salesforce, we strive for seamless transitionsonto Hyperforce.

What does this mean for my business?

Whether you’re a B2B company with 10,000 customers, or a B2C company with millions of customers, Hyperforce lets you deploy Salesforce as your single source of truth – and will enable you to address key, cross-industry digital challenges, such as:

Enabling employees to work from anywhere in a single, collaborative environment

Adjusting operations to keep pace with changing market trends and regulations

Connecting with customers anytime, anywhere, on any digital channel

Streamlining operations and processes by connecting the entire value chain

Informing strategic decision-making with access to a single source of truth

How is Hyperforce benefitting other businesses?

With 88 percent of UAE customers expecting companies to accelerate digital transformation after Covid, the pressure is on to change especially in traditional industries long held back by data residency laws, such as energy, banking and insurance, and the public sector.

Early adopters of Hyperforce include Bharti AXA, one of India’s leading insurance companies. Bharti AXA is using Hyperforce to keep pace with agile market trends and changing customer expectations. “Hyperforce has helped us upgrade our infrastructure on the public cloud in India,” said Arif Syed, CTO of Bharti AXA. “We can now deploy and scale up Salesforce apps faster while guaranteeing a best-in-class service experience to our customers.”

Learn more about Hyperforce

The future is looking bright for Hyperforce and AWS in the UAE. If you’re interested in learning more about Hyperforce and what it can do for your business, please don’t hesitate to get in touch at www.salesforce.com/uae