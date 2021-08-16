Etisalat appoints new CEO for UAE operations

Mahmood, who will report to the Etisalat Group CEO Hatem Dowidar, has over 20 years of experience and currently serves on the boards of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), the UAE Space Agency, and Etihad Aviation Group.

He said: “This exciting appointment represents a great milestone and a motive to work continuously towards adding value for the services and solutions provided to Etisalat customers, capitalising on our employees’ great talent, passion and capabilities, while realising the overall objectives of the company.”

The new position is part of Etisalat Group’s ongoing transformation strategy that targets diversifying and exploring new growth opportunities, accelerating business development in the digital field, expanding geographical presence and maximising operational efficiency.

Dowidar added: “With his recognised career and strong drive for results, Masood is a true people leader who will focus on growing Etisalat UAE even further through achieving operational efficiency and generating value by organic growth strategies.”

Last week the Abu Dhabi-based telecoms giant announced that net profit for the first six months of the year rose by nearly 4 percent to AED4.7 billion ($1.28bn).