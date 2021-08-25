Why digital is ‘default’ for today’s businesses

In an increasingly digital world, companies need to adopt and integrate technology into almost every aspect of their business or risk being left behind, panellists at the inaugural AB Tech Forum on Wednesday agreed.

Businesses mimic and reflect human interactions which, in turn, are increasingly being carried over digital channels, and so companies need to reflect that in their products and processes, explained Sumanta Roy, vice president and regional head, TCS Middle East, Africa, Mediterranean, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

“In fact, at TCS, we had this tagline which says ‘digital is default’ and that is the way it is going to be. We human beings see digital course as the way of life and therefore every business has to do the same immaterial of the industry it operates in,” explained Roy.

Sumanta Roy, vice president and regional head, TCS Middle East, Africa, Mediterranean, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Image: ITP Media Group

When it comes to adopting digital transformation, the traditional way of thinking where businesses wait to see how the public will react before venturing into a new tech direction does not work anymore, explained Bilal Sabouni managing director, Middle East, North Africa & Turkey, Guidepoint.

“The speed of technological advancement, the speed of business is a race car and you can’t continue just pausing the corporate stuff every few weeks to assess and reassess things,” said Sabouni.

“Also, in technology the early adopters are the winners. If you hold out and resist change, be it digital transformation or the adoption of technologies, to see how the market will react or you would be wiped out before you have the chance to implement it,” he added.

Madan Mohan, director, Technology Advisory, MBG Corporate Services. Image: ITP Media Group

Along the same line, Madan Mohan, director, Technology Advisory, MBG Corporate Services advised businesses not to “wait and watch. Adopt digital transformation even if you take baby steps to do so but just start.”

As companies go about their digital transformation, they need to watch out for cybersecurity which is an ever growing threat, explained Sabouni.

“The key theme of this panel is future proofing, businesses and the advice of yesterday for that would have been to future proof against a global virus. The advice going forward is the same but instead of a biological virus, which we’ve all come to kind of understand and work around, the next global virus is cyber,” said Sabouni.

Bilal Sabouni, managing director, Middle East, North Africa & Turkey, Guidepoint. Image: ITP Media Group

“The ransom will not be $50 – $100 million, they will be $10,000; they will be $100,000, and they will come to our businesses here. If there’s one thing I can instil in everybody walking out of this room it is worry about cybersecurity, worry about protecting your businesses, worry about all of this” he added.

Today’s digital economy provides plenty of opportunities for tech entrepreneurs but also many challenges, said Genny Ghanimeh, UAE entrepreneur, Mind Cloud Academy & Mind Academy Tribe.

Genny Ghanimeh, UAE entrepreneur, Mind Cloud Academy & Mind Academy Tribe. Image: ITP Media Group

“For young entrepreneurs, it’s never been easier to establish a business. I opened a branch in France last year without even visiting the country, for example,” said Ghanimeh.

“It’s very easy to start a new idea, but it’s also much harder to succeed. This is because of two things one of which is because there’s fierce competition. The second component is the unicorn companies which monopolising markets and audiences,” she continued.