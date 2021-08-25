How Bee’ah is utilising digitisation to reach its target of zero waste

Sharjah’s home grown Bee’ah is evolving for the sustainable age by going from a waste management company to a sustainability pioneer that is setting new benchmarks for quality of life across the region, Khaled Al Huraimel, group CEO of Bee’ah said at the Arabian Business Tech Forum.

With its early investments in digitisation now reaching fruition, Bee’ah is set to hit many of its major milestones by the last quarter of 2021, according to Huraimel.

“We are embracing digitisation, because to survive and grow, we need to be digital,” emphasised Huraimel.

“We are set to complete the construction of the first waste energy plant in the region, through a joint venture with Masdar, called Emirates Waste to Energy Company, which will help us reach our target of zero waste.”

Highlighting another major milestone Bee’ah is keen on accomplishing, Huraimel stated: “We’ve been looking at how we can make our fleet more green, so we actually placed the largest order for tesla semi-trucks in the region..the low voltage trucks will help transport waste from the east coast to our waste treatment facility.”

Bee’ah is also in the process of moving into its AI-powered headquarters, one of the last buildings designed by the famed British-Iraqi architect Dame Zaha Hadid before she died in 2016 and set to be one of the smartest buildings in the region.

“This will be one of the most sustainable buildings in the region – 100 percent powered by solar and energy stored in the Tesla power packs.”

With an unexpected positive push in 2020, Huraimel shared that Bee’ah continues to eye geographic expansion beyond the UAE and into Saudi and Egypt.

Reflecting back on Bee’ah’s journey, Huraimel said: “The company initially was set up to just tackle the environmental challenges this region is facing, and one of the major problems was that our region had the highest per capita waste generation rate in the world.”

“So this was the first area that needed to be tackled and we set out to build the infrastructure starting from the emirate of Sharjah. Today, Sharjah has reached the highest diversion rate away from landfills, at least 76 percent.”

Providing an outlook on the progress of the UAE’s sustainability journey, Huraimel said: “the UAE has been the most forward thinking when it comes to sustainability and innovation, meeting its targets for renewables and waste management.”

“The UAE continues to be a pioneer when it comes to digital, being one of the first in the region to digitalise government processes.”